Mobile Mini Inc (MINI) Shares Sold by Bernzott Capital Advisors

Bernzott Capital Advisors cut its stake in Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI) by 31.1% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 445,777 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 201,450 shares during the period. Mobile Mini accounts for approximately 2.6% of Bernzott Capital Advisors’ investment portfolio, making the stock its 22nd biggest holding. Bernzott Capital Advisors’ holdings in Mobile Mini were worth $20,907,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of MINI. BlackRock Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 11.0% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,298,067 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $295,379,000 after purchasing an additional 624,210 shares during the period. WINTON GROUP Ltd bought a new position in shares of Mobile Mini in the first quarter valued at about $6,304,000. Tygh Capital Management Inc. raised its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 105.5% in the second quarter. Tygh Capital Management Inc. now owns 263,058 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $12,337,000 after purchasing an additional 135,080 shares during the period. Summit Trail Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 3,768.1% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 101,730 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $102,000 after purchasing an additional 99,100 shares during the period. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised its position in shares of Mobile Mini by 515.9% in the first quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 60,569 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $2,635,000 after purchasing an additional 50,735 shares during the period. 98.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Get Mobile Mini alerts:

MINI has been the topic of several research analyst reports. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. MED reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, July 27th. BidaskClub raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 11th. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on shares of Mobile Mini in a research report on Friday, August 10th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $45.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 23rd. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $45.88.

NASDAQ:MINI opened at $43.50 on Tuesday. Mobile Mini Inc has a 52 week low of $28.10 and a 52 week high of $50.40. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a P/E ratio of 37.50, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 EPS for the quarter, hitting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The business had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.34 million. During the same period last year, the firm earned $0.24 earnings per share. Mobile Mini’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. equities research analysts anticipate that Mobile Mini Inc will post 1.67 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be given a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.30%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 14th. Mobile Mini’s dividend payout ratio is 86.21%.

About Mobile Mini

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

See Also: Market Capitalization – What it Means for Investors

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MINI? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Mobile Mini Inc (NASDAQ:MINI).

Receive News & Ratings for Mobile Mini Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Mobile Mini and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.