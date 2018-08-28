Mobile Mini (MINI) Receiving Somewhat Favorable News Coverage, Study Shows

Media stories about Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) have been trending somewhat positive on Tuesday, Accern Sentiment Analysis reports. The research group identifies negative and positive press coverage by analyzing more than twenty million news and blog sources in real time. Accern ranks coverage of publicly-traded companies on a scale of negative one to positive one, with scores closest to one being the most favorable. Mobile Mini earned a news impact score of 0.08 on Accern’s scale. Accern also assigned media headlines about the industrial products company an impact score of 46.6655111061637 out of 100, meaning that recent press coverage is somewhat unlikely to have an effect on the stock’s share price in the near term.

Shares of MINI opened at $43.75 on Tuesday. The stock has a market cap of $1.93 billion, a PE ratio of 37.72, a P/E/G ratio of 1.85 and a beta of 1.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35, a quick ratio of 0.16 and a current ratio of 0.18. Mobile Mini has a 1-year low of $28.10 and a 1-year high of $50.40.

Mobile Mini (NASDAQ:MINI) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The industrial products company reported $0.35 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.35. The firm had revenue of $142.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $140.34 million. Mobile Mini had a net margin of 23.53% and a return on equity of 7.16%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 12.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.24 EPS. research analysts expect that Mobile Mini will post 1.67 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, August 29th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.25 per share. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.29%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Mobile Mini’s payout ratio is 86.21%.

A number of equities research analysts have issued reports on MINI shares. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Mobile Mini from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, June 23rd. Robert W. Baird raised shares of Mobile Mini from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $47.00 to $48.00 in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, MED reissued a “sell” rating on shares of Mobile Mini in a report on Friday, July 27th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. Mobile Mini currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $45.88.

Mobile Mini, Inc provides portable storage and specialty containment solutions. It operates through three segments: Storage Solutions North America, Storage Solutions United Kingdom, and Tank and Pump Solutions. The company offers various portable storage and office products, such as steel storage containers and steel ground level offices serving retailers, construction companies, medical centers, schools, utilities, distributors, the military, hotels, restaurants, entertainment complexes, and households for use in a range of applications, including storage of construction materials and equipment, retail and manufacturing inventory, maintenance supplies, documents and records, and household goods.

