MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (MDLZ) Holdings Reduced by Sentry Investment Management LLC

Sentry Investment Management LLC cut its holdings in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) by 9.9% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 101,174 shares of the company’s stock after selling 11,137 shares during the quarter. Sentry Investment Management LLC’s holdings in MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock were worth $4,148,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 76.0% in the first quarter. Knights of Columbus Asset Advisors LLC now owns 36,600 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,527,000 after purchasing an additional 15,800 shares during the last quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 688.2% in the first quarter. Delpha Capital Management LLC now owns 28,059 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,171,000 after purchasing an additional 24,499 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd bought a new stake in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the first quarter worth about $1,926,000. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co increased its holdings in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock by 2.1% in the first quarter. W.G. Shaheen & Associates DBA Whitney & Co now owns 110,618 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,616,000 after purchasing an additional 2,278 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Balasa Dinverno & Foltz LLC bought a new stake in shares of MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock in the second quarter worth about $201,000. 74.54% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

MDLZ has been the topic of several research reports. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their target price on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $45.00 to $47.00 and gave the stock a “$41.68” rating in a report on Monday, July 23rd. UBS Group reduced their target price on MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, June 20th. BidaskClub raised MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. DZ Bank raised MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 27th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research raised MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Monday, May 7th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, five have assigned a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $49.67.

MDLZ opened at $42.49 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $62.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.86, a P/E/G ratio of 1.57 and a beta of 0.85. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock has a 12 month low of $37.42 and a 12 month high of $46.54. The company has a quick ratio of 0.37, a current ratio of 0.55 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.59.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock (NASDAQ:MDLZ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The company reported $0.56 EPS for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.54 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $6.11 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.12 billion. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock had a return on equity of 13.42% and a net margin of 11.58%. The firm’s revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.48 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock will post 2.43 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, October 12th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be given a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 27th. This represents a $1.04 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.45%. This is a positive change from MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.22. MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 41.12%.

MONDELEZ INTERNATIONAL INC Common Stock Profile

Mondelez International, Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and markets snack food and beverage products worldwide. It offers biscuits, including cookies, crackers, and salted snacks; chocolates; gums and candies; coffee and powdered beverages; and cheese and grocery products. The company's primary snack brand portfolio includes Nabisco, Oreo, LU, and belVita biscuits; Cadbury, Milka, Cadbury Dairy Milk, and Toblerone chocolates; Trident gums; Halls candies; and Tang powdered beverages.

