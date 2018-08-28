Moody’s Co. (MCO) Shares Bought by CIBC World Markets Inc.

CIBC World Markets Inc. increased its position in Moody’s Co. (NYSE:MCO) by 214.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 6,450 shares of the business services provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,397 shares during the period. CIBC World Markets Inc.’s holdings in Moody’s were worth $1,100,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the stock. Twin Tree Management LP bought a new stake in shares of Moody’s in the second quarter worth $2,634,000. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board lifted its position in Moody’s by 1,151.8% during the second quarter. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board now owns 227,960 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $38,881,000 after purchasing an additional 209,750 shares in the last quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $1,256,000. Trexquant Investment LP purchased a new position in Moody’s during the second quarter valued at $1,907,000. Finally, Eagle Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in Moody’s by 12.9% during the second quarter. Eagle Asset Management Inc. now owns 365,777 shares of the business services provider’s stock valued at $62,386,000 after purchasing an additional 41,912 shares in the last quarter. 87.89% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

In other Moody’s news, CFO Linda Huber acquired 915 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 6th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $172.31 per share, for a total transaction of $157,663.65. The purchase was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. Also, EVP John J. Goggins sold 26,254 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $172.55, for a total value of $4,530,127.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 86,173 shares in the company, valued at $14,869,151.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of Moody’s stock opened at $175.39 on Tuesday. Moody’s Co. has a 52 week low of $131.67 and a 52 week high of $187.98. The stock has a market capitalization of $33.24 billion, a PE ratio of 28.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.91 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 1.54, a quick ratio of 1.54 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.72.

Moody’s (NYSE:MCO) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, July 27th. The business services provider reported $2.04 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.88 by $0.16. Moody’s had a return on equity of 907.23% and a net margin of 24.10%. The business had revenue of $1.18 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.15 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $1.54 earnings per share. The business’s revenue was up 17.5% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Moody’s Co. will post 7.77 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 20th will be given a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 17th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.00%. Moody’s’s payout ratio is 29.00%.

Several research firms recently weighed in on MCO. Nomura lowered their target price on Moody’s from $195.00 to $193.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. TheStreet upgraded Moody’s from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. BMO Capital Markets lowered their target price on Moody’s from $173.00 to $169.00 and set a “market perform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on Moody’s from $172.00 to $176.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, ValuEngine upgraded Moody’s from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $175.67.

Moody’s Profile

Moody's Corporation provides credit ratings; and credit, capital markets, and economic related research, data, and analytical tools worldwide. It operates through two segments, Moody's Investors Service and Moody's Analytics. The Moody's Investors Service segment publishes credit ratings on various debt obligations and entities that issue such obligations comprising various corporate and governmental obligations, structured finance securities, and commercial paper programs.

