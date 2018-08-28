Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $399,000 Holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (SHW)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC raised its holdings in Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW) by 14.5% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 980 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after acquiring an additional 124 shares during the quarter. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Sherwin-Williams were worth $399,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. BTIM Corp. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $201,000. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in Sherwin-Williams by 129.4% during the 1st quarter. Prime Capital Investment Advisors LLC now owns 500 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $196,000 after purchasing an additional 282 shares during the last quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. S. R. Schill & Associates acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Finally, Engineers Gate Manager LP acquired a new position in Sherwin-Williams during the 2nd quarter valued at $204,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 78.94% of the company’s stock.

Get Sherwin-Williams alerts:

Shares of Sherwin-Williams stock opened at $455.04 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $41.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 31.89, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.95 and a beta of 1.22. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.59, a quick ratio of 0.75 and a current ratio of 1.20. Sherwin-Williams Co has a 52-week low of $332.61 and a 52-week high of $457.42.

Sherwin-Williams (NYSE:SHW) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, July 24th. The specialty chemicals company reported $5.73 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $5.59 by $0.14. The firm had revenue of $4.77 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.65 billion. Sherwin-Williams had a net margin of 10.84% and a return on equity of 46.68%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 27.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $4.52 EPS. analysts expect that Sherwin-Williams Co will post 19.27 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 7th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be issued a $0.86 dividend. This represents a $3.44 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.76%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 16th. Sherwin-Williams’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 24.11%.

In other Sherwin-Williams news, Director Susan J. Kropf sold 995 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $445.43, for a total value of $443,202.85. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, Director David F. Hodnik sold 524 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, August 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $447.19, for a total transaction of $234,327.56. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 10,105 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,518,854.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 29,695 shares of company stock worth $13,084,776 in the last three months. Insiders own 0.78% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently commented on SHW shares. Zacks Investment Research cut shares of Sherwin-Williams from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “hold” rating and set a $465.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Bank of America upped their target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams from $470.00 to $500.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Credit Suisse Group set a $457.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 3rd. Finally, Seaport Global Securities reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $475.00 target price on shares of Sherwin-Williams in a research note on Friday, July 27th. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, fifteen have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $461.60.

About Sherwin-Williams

The Sherwin-Williams Company develops, manufactures, distributes, and sells paints, coatings, and related products to professional, industrial, commercial, and retail customers primarily in North and South America, the Caribbean, Europe, Asia, and Australia. The company operates in three segments: The Americas Group, Consumer Brands Group, and Performance Coatings Group.

Featured Story: Google Finance Portfolio

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SHW? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Sherwin-Williams Co (NYSE:SHW).

Receive News & Ratings for Sherwin-Williams Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Sherwin-Williams and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.