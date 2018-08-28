Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Has $605,000 Stake in CME Group Inc (CME)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in CME Group Inc (NASDAQ:CME) by 14.0% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 3,689 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after buying an additional 452 shares during the period. Motley Fool Asset Management LLC’s holdings in CME Group were worth $605,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Meeder Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in CME Group by 84.8% in the 2nd quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 789 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $129,000 after acquiring an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC lifted its position in CME Group by 151.9% in the 2nd quarter. Kaizen Advisory LLC now owns 816 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $134,000 after acquiring an additional 492 shares in the last quarter. Signaturefd LLC bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Old Mutual Global Investors UK Ltd. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Finally, McKinley Carter Wealth Services Inc. bought a new position in CME Group in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $142,000. 84.03% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NASDAQ CME opened at $170.58 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $57.49 billion, a PE ratio of 35.76, a PEG ratio of 3.17 and a beta of 0.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.08, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. CME Group Inc has a 1-year low of $124.51 and a 1-year high of $174.36.

CME Group (NASDAQ:CME) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $1.74 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.72 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $1.06 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.05 billion. CME Group had a return on equity of 9.03% and a net margin of 111.45%. The company’s revenue was up 14.6% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.22 EPS. analysts forecast that CME Group Inc will post 6.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Stockholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be issued a dividend of $0.70 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $2.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. CME Group’s payout ratio is 58.70%.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research cut CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised CME Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Saturday, August 18th. Compass Point assumed coverage on CME Group in a research report on Monday, July 9th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $170.00 price objective on the stock. Finally, Wells Fargo & Co increased their price target on CME Group from $170.00 to $175.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a report on Monday, July 9th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the stock. The company has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $170.29.

In other news, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 250 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 7th. The stock was sold at an average price of $171.51, for a total value of $42,877.50. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 3,559 shares in the company, valued at approximately $610,404.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Ronald A. Pankau sold 260 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, August 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $163.17, for a total value of $42,424.20. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 3,900 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $636,363. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 20,239 shares of company stock worth $3,304,664 over the last three months. Insiders own 0.45% of the company’s stock.

About CME Group

CME Group Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates contract markets for the trading of futures and options on futures contracts worldwide. It offers a range of products across various asset classes, including futures and options based on interest rates, equity indexes, foreign exchange, energy, agricultural products, and metals.

