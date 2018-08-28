Motley Fool Asset Management LLC Takes $210,000 Position in United Continental Holdings Inc (UAL)

Motley Fool Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in United Continental Holdings Inc (NYSE:UAL) during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm purchased 3,012 shares of the transportation company’s stock, valued at approximately $210,000.

Several other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in UAL. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. grew its position in shares of United Continental by 74.8% in the first quarter. Diamond Hill Capital Management Inc. now owns 5,600,156 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $389,043,000 after purchasing an additional 2,396,608 shares during the last quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the first quarter valued at approximately $84,777,000. Calamos Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of United Continental in the second quarter valued at approximately $49,434,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in shares of United Continental by 15.8% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 4,173,122 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $289,907,000 after purchasing an additional 568,570 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Tyvor Capital LLC grew its position in shares of United Continental by 485.0% in the first quarter. Tyvor Capital LLC now owns 573,262 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $39,825,000 after purchasing an additional 475,262 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 95.21% of the company’s stock.

Shares of NYSE UAL opened at $85.94 on Tuesday. United Continental Holdings Inc has a 1 year low of $56.51 and a 1 year high of $86.60. The company has a market cap of $23.21 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.71, a PEG ratio of 0.51 and a beta of 0.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.63, a quick ratio of 0.56 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.56.

United Continental (NYSE:UAL) last announced its earnings results on Tuesday, July 17th. The transportation company reported $3.23 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $3.07 by $0.16. United Continental had a net margin of 5.23% and a return on equity of 24.28%. The firm had revenue of $10.78 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $10.72 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $2.75 earnings per share. United Continental’s revenue was up 7.7% compared to the same quarter last year. sell-side analysts anticipate that United Continental Holdings Inc will post 8.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Several analysts have recently commented on UAL shares. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on shares of United Continental from $76.00 to $77.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. Deutsche Bank lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $81.00 to $74.00 in a research report on Tuesday, July 3rd. Imperial Capital increased their price target on shares of United Continental from $73.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “inline” rating in a research report on Thursday, July 19th. ValuEngine lowered shares of United Continental from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Finally, Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of United Continental from $92.00 to $87.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, May 29th. Nine research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, nine have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. The stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $86.07.

In other news, Director Edward Shapiro bought 25,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $69.15 per share, for a total transaction of $1,728,750.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 112,707 shares in the company, valued at $7,793,689.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this link. 0.32% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About United Continental

United Continental Holdings, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides air transportation services in North America, the Asia-Pacific, Europe, the Middle East, Africa, and Latin America. It transports people and cargo through its mainline and regional operations. As of December 31, 2017, the company operated a fleet of 1,262 aircraft.

