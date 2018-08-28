Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Decreases Position in Paypal Holdings Inc (PYPL)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC decreased its position in shares of Paypal Holdings Inc (NASDAQ:PYPL) by 2.9% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 559,540 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 16,573 shares during the period. Paypal accounts for 3.3% of Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 4th biggest position. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Paypal were worth $46,593,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of PYPL. Jacobi Capital Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 122.4% in the first quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 1,461 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $110,000 after buying an additional 804 shares during the last quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 160.6% in the first quarter. QCI Asset Management Inc. NY now owns 1,574 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $119,000 after buying an additional 970 shares during the last quarter. Well Done LLC purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the first quarter worth $128,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV purchased a new position in shares of Paypal in the second quarter worth $135,000. Finally, Adviser Investments LLC raised its holdings in shares of Paypal by 165.3% in the second quarter. Adviser Investments LLC now owns 1,653 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $138,000 after buying an additional 1,030 shares during the last quarter. 79.60% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

PYPL stock opened at $89.97 on Tuesday. The firm has a market cap of $106.65 billion, a P/E ratio of 64.73, a PEG ratio of 2.97 and a beta of 1.25. Paypal Holdings Inc has a one year low of $59.63 and a one year high of $92.35.

Paypal (NASDAQ:PYPL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, July 25th. The credit services provider reported $0.58 EPS for the quarter, beating the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.41 by $0.17. The company had revenue of $3.86 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.81 billion. Paypal had a net margin of 14.02% and a return on equity of 12.91%. The firm’s revenue was up 23.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.46 earnings per share. equities analysts expect that Paypal Holdings Inc will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on PYPL. ValuEngine upgraded shares of Paypal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $85.00 to $93.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Craig Hallum set a $93.00 price objective on shares of Paypal and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 18th. UBS Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $90.00 price objective on shares of Paypal in a research note on Friday, May 18th. Finally, KeyCorp increased their price objective on shares of Paypal from $90.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, May 22nd. Seven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and thirty-four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $88.63.

In other Paypal news, VP Aaron Anderson sold 17,062 shares of the stock in a transaction on Friday, July 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.22, for a total transaction of $1,505,209.64. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 9,921 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $875,230.62. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. Also, CEO Daniel H. Schulman sold 26,000 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $82.21, for a total transaction of $2,137,460.00. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 353,297 shares in the company, valued at $29,044,546.37. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 149,732 shares of company stock worth $12,778,537. Insiders own 0.20% of the company’s stock.

PayPal Holdings, Inc operates as a technology platform company that enables digital and mobile payments on behalf of consumers and merchants worldwide. Its payment solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The company's platform allows consumers to shop by sending payments, withdraw funds to their bank accounts, and hold balances in their PayPal accounts in various currencies.

