Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (BSJK)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BSJK) by 7.8% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 224,261 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 16,190 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF were worth $5,438,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in BSJK. Quad Cities Investment Group LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $129,000. Monument Capital Management bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $174,000. Perigon Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $219,000. Ballew Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $267,000. Finally, Bronfman E.L. Rothschild L.P. bought a new position in shares of Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at about $271,000.

Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF stock opened at $24.35 on Tuesday. Invesco BulletShares 2020 High Yield Corporate Bond ETF has a 1-year low of $23.91 and a 1-year high of $24.97.

The company also recently disclosed a monthly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, August 31st. Investors of record on Tuesday, August 21st will be given a $0.0445 dividend. This represents a $0.53 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.19%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, August 20th.

