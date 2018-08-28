Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC Has $4.85 Million Stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (MKC)

Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) by 3.2% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 41,733 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,312 shares during the period. Motley Fool Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV were worth $4,845,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of MKC. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the 1st quarter worth $45,205,000. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 180.2% in the 2nd quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 562,773 shares of the company’s stock worth $65,333,000 after purchasing an additional 361,921 shares in the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 5,455.8% in the 2nd quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 338,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $39,350,000 after purchasing an additional 332,859 shares in the last quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV by 10,866.4% in the 1st quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 265,277 shares of the company’s stock worth $265,000 after purchasing an additional 262,858 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Select Equity Group L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in the 1st quarter worth $22,839,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.66% of the company’s stock.

In other MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV news, Director Alan D. Wilson sold 158,600 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $110.00, for a total transaction of $17,446,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 212,894 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $23,418,340. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP Michael R. Smith sold 8,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.90, for a total transaction of $959,200.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 22,759 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,728,804.10. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 266,600 shares of company stock valued at $30,935,200 in the last three months. Insiders own 19.20% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on MKC shares. Credit Suisse Group upped their price objective on MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $122.00 to $124.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, July 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $123.00 price target on shares of MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. Citigroup increased their price target on MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from $114.00 to $117.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. Finally, Vertical Group lowered MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Friday, June 29th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $114.25.

Shares of MKC stock opened at $123.74 on Tuesday. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV has a 52-week low of $93.70 and a 52-week high of $126.87. The company has a quick ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47. The firm has a market capitalization of $16.31 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.05, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.78 and a beta of 0.57.

MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV (NYSE:MKC) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, June 28th. The company reported $1.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.93 by $0.09. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV had a return on equity of 21.98% and a net margin of 15.83%. The business had revenue of $1.33 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.32 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business posted $0.82 EPS. MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.1% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that MCCORMICK & Co/SH SH NV will post 4.96 EPS for the current year.

McCormick & Company, Incorporated manufactures, markets, and distributes spices, seasoning mixes, condiments, and other flavorful products to the food industry. The company operates through two segments, Consumer and Industrial. The Consumer segment offers spices, herbs, and seasonings, as well as desserts.

