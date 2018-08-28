MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Has $14.20 Million Holdings in EOG Resources Inc (EOG)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp cut its holdings in shares of EOG Resources Inc (NYSE:EOG) by 4.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 114,129 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock after selling 5,554 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in EOG Resources were worth $14,201,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of EOG. FMR LLC lifted its position in EOG Resources by 17.5% during the 2nd quarter. FMR LLC now owns 25,710,159 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $3,199,115,000 after buying an additional 3,822,930 shares in the last quarter. Swedbank bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 1st quarter worth about $127,489,000. Chevy Chase Trust Holdings Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $104,146,000. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $86,564,000. Finally, Northside Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in EOG Resources during the 2nd quarter worth about $79,851,000. 86.02% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have commented on EOG shares. TD Securities boosted their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $155.00 to $160.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, August 3rd. Morgan Stanley started coverage on shares of EOG Resources in a research report on Thursday, July 12th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $128.00 price target on the stock. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $142.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Monday, July 9th. Societe Generale raised shares of EOG Resources from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a $122.00 price target on shares of EOG Resources and gave the stock a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Ten investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $134.10.

Shares of EOG stock opened at $119.42 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.98, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.30. The stock has a market capitalization of $68.03 billion, a PE ratio of 106.63, a PEG ratio of 1.76 and a beta of 0.99. EOG Resources Inc has a 52-week low of $81.99 and a 52-week high of $131.60.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG) last issued its earnings results on Thursday, August 2nd. The energy exploration company reported $1.37 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.24 by $0.13. The company had revenue of $4.24 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.95 billion. EOG Resources had a net margin of 27.81% and a return on equity of 12.38%. EOG Resources’s quarterly revenue was up 62.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $0.08 EPS. equities analysts forecast that EOG Resources Inc will post 5.55 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, October 31st. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, October 17th will be issued a $0.22 dividend. This represents a $0.88 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.74%. This is a boost from EOG Resources’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.19. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, October 16th. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is presently 66.07%.

In other EOG Resources news, President Gary L. Thomas sold 55,886 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, June 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $118.27, for a total value of $6,609,637.22. Following the transaction, the president now directly owns 1,131,797 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $133,857,631.19. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO William R. Thomas sold 57,065 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $122.36, for a total transaction of $6,982,473.40. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 755,519 shares in the company, valued at $92,445,304.84. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders sold 114,815 shares of company stock worth $13,821,159. 0.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

EOG Resources, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, explores for, develops, produces, and markets crude oil and natural gas. The company's principal producing areas are located in New Mexico, North Dakota, Texas, Utah, and Wyoming in the United States; and the Republic of Trinidad and Tobago, the United Kingdom, the People's Republic of China, and Canada.

