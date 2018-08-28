MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Purchases 25,116 Shares of Vanguard Value ETF (VTV)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp increased its position in shares of Vanguard Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VTV) by 16.5% in the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 177,447 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 25,116 shares during the quarter. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Vanguard Value ETF were worth $18,424,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in VTV. Jones Financial Companies Lllp raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 65.6% during the second quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 50,994,042 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,292,163,000 after acquiring an additional 20,196,043 shares in the last quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 10,496.5% during the second quarter. Cornerstone Wealth Management LLC now owns 7,411,963 shares of the company’s stock worth $71,283,000 after acquiring an additional 7,342,016 shares in the last quarter. UBS Group AG raised its holdings in shares of Vanguard Value ETF by 7.8% during the first quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 14,448,776 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,490,825,000 after acquiring an additional 1,050,558 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 103.4% during the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,030,987 shares of the company’s stock valued at $209,558,000 after buying an additional 1,032,673 shares in the last quarter. Finally, LPL Financial LLC raised its holdings in Vanguard Value ETF by 33.7% during the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 3,647,299 shares of the company’s stock valued at $376,328,000 after buying an additional 918,697 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA VTV opened at $111.37 on Tuesday. Vanguard Value ETF has a fifty-two week low of $96.40 and a fifty-two week high of $113.46.

About Vanguard Value ETF

Vanguard Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Prime Market Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of predominantly large United States companies.

