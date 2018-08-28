MUFG Americas Holdings Corp Sells 7,604 Shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (SCHW)

MUFG Americas Holdings Corp trimmed its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) by 3.4% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 218,003 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,604 shares during the period. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp’s holdings in Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock were worth $11,140,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. BlackRock Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 7.2% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 85,589,939 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $4,469,506,000 after acquiring an additional 5,731,627 shares during the last quarter. FMR LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 13.7% in the second quarter. FMR LLC now owns 65,193,384 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,331,382,000 after acquiring an additional 7,868,551 shares during the last quarter. Edgewood Management LLC raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 0.8% in the second quarter. Edgewood Management LLC now owns 21,617,841 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,104,672,000 after acquiring an additional 169,689 shares during the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 0.5% in the second quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 12,567,417 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $642,195,000 after acquiring an additional 68,160 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock by 4.5% in the first quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 10,118,214 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $528,378,000 after acquiring an additional 434,219 shares during the last quarter. 80.28% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of research firms have recently issued reports on SCHW. Morgan Stanley lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $63.00 to $65.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 25th. Citigroup cut their target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $49.00 to $48.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 23rd. Wells Fargo & Co lifted their target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock from $54.00 to $56.00 and gave the company a “$54.22” rating in a research note on Wednesday, July 18th. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $66.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock in a research note on Monday, July 16th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $59.00 target price on shares of Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, July 16th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and nine have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $57.80.

In other Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock news, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 190,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, July 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $52.75, for a total transaction of $10,048,875.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Marie A. Chandoha sold 10,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.00, for a total transaction of $560,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 221,021 shares of company stock valued at $11,683,197 in the last 90 days. 11.50% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

SCHW stock opened at $51.75 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.27 and a quick ratio of 0.27. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock has a fifty-two week low of $38.06 and a fifty-two week high of $60.22. The company has a market capitalization of $68.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 31.55, a P/E/G ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.56.

Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock (NYSE:SCHW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 17th. The financial services provider reported $0.60 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.58 by $0.02. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.83% and a return on equity of 17.96%. The firm had revenue of $2.49 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.46 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.39 EPS. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s revenue was up 16.7% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts forecast that Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock will post 2.43 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 24th. Investors of record on Friday, August 10th were given a $0.13 dividend. This represents a $0.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.00%. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, August 9th. This is a boost from Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.10. Charles Schwab Co. Common Stock’s payout ratio is 31.71%.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, through its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates through two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage and banking services, retirement plan services, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor, retirement plan, and mutual fund clearing services.

