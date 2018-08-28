Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Grows Position in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (GWR)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC lifted its position in Genesee & Wyoming Inc (NYSE:GWR) by 1.4% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 51,726 shares of the transportation company’s stock after acquiring an additional 739 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned 0.09% of Genesee & Wyoming worth $4,206,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. People s United Financial Inc. acquired a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter worth about $407,000. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 5.4% during the 2nd quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 323,930 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $26,342,000 after purchasing an additional 16,646 shares during the period. Canada Pension Plan Investment Board acquired a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter worth about $16,500,000. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Genesee & Wyoming by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter. Eagle Boston Investment Management Inc. now owns 171,952 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $13,983,000 after purchasing an additional 7,157 shares during the period. Finally, Wedgewood Investors Inc. PA acquired a new stake in Genesee & Wyoming during the 2nd quarter worth about $220,000. 93.49% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on GWR shares. Stifel Nicolaus set a $96.00 price target on Genesee & Wyoming and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Citigroup increased their price target on Genesee & Wyoming from $84.00 to $95.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, July 30th. Zacks Investment Research raised Genesee & Wyoming from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $94.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Tuesday, July 24th. Finally, Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Genesee & Wyoming to $75.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, May 7th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Genesee & Wyoming presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $89.30.

In related news, insider Christopher F. Liucci sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, June 7th. The shares were sold at an average price of $79.11, for a total value of $79,110.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 20,189 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,597,151.79. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. Also, insider John C. Hellmann sold 11,467 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 20th. The shares were sold at an average price of $88.01, for a total transaction of $1,009,210.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 399,407 shares in the company, valued at $35,151,810.07. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 24,111 shares of company stock worth $2,108,069 over the last ninety days. 2.41% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

NYSE:GWR opened at $89.60 on Tuesday. Genesee & Wyoming Inc has a 52 week low of $65.49 and a 52 week high of $89.71. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.62, a quick ratio of 1.26 and a current ratio of 1.38. The stock has a market cap of $5.29 billion, a PE ratio of 27.36, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 1.73.

Genesee & Wyoming (NYSE:GWR) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The transportation company reported $0.94 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.92 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $595.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $592.93 million. Genesee & Wyoming had a net margin of 25.71% and a return on equity of 5.32%. Genesee & Wyoming’s quarterly revenue was up 10.1% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.80 EPS. analysts expect that Genesee & Wyoming Inc will post 3.87 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Genesee & Wyoming Inc owns and leases freight railroads. It operates through three segments: North American Operations, Australian Operations, and U.K./European Operations. The company transports various commodities, including agricultural products, autos and auto parts, chemicals and plastics, coal and coke, food and kindred products, lumber and forest products, metallic ores, metals, minerals and stone, petroleum products, pulp and paper, waste, and other commodities.

