Mutual of America Capital Management LLC Has $4.06 Million Stake in Jabil Inc (JBL)

Mutual of America Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Jabil Inc (NYSE:JBL) by 3.2% during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 146,651 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,567 shares during the period. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC owned approximately 0.09% of Jabil worth $4,056,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. New Jersey Better Educational Savings Trust acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $277,000. Allianz Asset Management GmbH boosted its holdings in Jabil by 23.1% in the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 605,539 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $17,397,000 after buying an additional 113,678 shares during the last quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 1.2% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 764,370 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $21,960,000 after buying an additional 9,029 shares during the last quarter. First Citizens Bank & Trust Co. acquired a new stake in Jabil in the 2nd quarter worth about $252,000. Finally, Bailard Inc. boosted its holdings in Jabil by 39.6% in the 2nd quarter. Bailard Inc. now owns 22,200 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $614,000 after buying an additional 6,300 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 89.85% of the company’s stock.

JBL stock opened at $28.86 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.00, a quick ratio of 0.51 and a current ratio of 1.02. Jabil Inc has a 12-month low of $23.70 and a 12-month high of $31.77. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.73 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.91, a PEG ratio of 1.15 and a beta of 0.34.

Jabil (NYSE:JBL) last released its earnings results on Thursday, June 14th. The technology company reported $0.46 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.45 by $0.01. Jabil had a net margin of 0.89% and a return on equity of 15.68%. The business had revenue of $5.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.90 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $0.31 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 21.1% on a year-over-year basis. analysts expect that Jabil Inc will post 2.04 earnings per share for the current year.

Jabil declared that its board has authorized a share buyback program on Thursday, June 14th that allows the company to repurchase $350.00 million in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the technology company to purchase up to 7.2% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase programs are generally a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, August 15th will be paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.11%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, August 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 17.30%.

In other Jabil news, President William E. Peters sold 13,915 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $28.64, for a total value of $398,525.60. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 41,745 shares of company stock worth $1,172,895 over the last three months. Corporate insiders own 2.60% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms recently issued reports on JBL. Zacks Investment Research upgraded Jabil from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. ValuEngine cut Jabil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Three equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $33.00.

Jabil Company Profile

Jabil Inc provides electronic manufacturing services and solutions worldwide. The company operates through two segments, Electronics Manufacturing Services and Diversified Manufacturing Services. It offers electronics design, production, and product management services. The company provides electronic circuit design services, such as application-specific integrated circuit design, firmware development and rapid prototyping services; and designs plastic and metal enclosures that include the electro-mechanics, such as the printed circuit board assemblies (PCBA).

