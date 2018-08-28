Mylan (MYL) Stock Rating Upgraded by Evercore ISI

Evercore ISI upgraded shares of Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) from an in-line rating to an outperform rating in a report issued on Friday, Marketbeat Ratings reports.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the stock. Cowen reaffirmed a hold rating and set a $31.00 price target on shares of Mylan in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Bank of America cut their price objective on shares of Mylan from $43.00 to $42.00 and set a neutral rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. BidaskClub lowered shares of Mylan from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Friday, June 22nd. ValuEngine lowered shares of Mylan from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a report on Monday, July 2nd. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald reiterated a hold rating and set a $41.00 price objective on shares of Mylan in a report on Wednesday, August 8th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and sixteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $47.37.

Mylan stock opened at $38.88 on Friday. Mylan has a 12-month low of $29.53 and a 12-month high of $47.82. The stock has a market cap of $19.95 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 8.52, a PEG ratio of 1.23 and a beta of 1.34. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.77 and a current ratio of 1.29.

Mylan (NASDAQ:MYL) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 8th. The company reported $1.07 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.22 by ($0.15). Mylan had a return on equity of 18.48% and a net margin of 3.90%. The firm had revenue of $2.81 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.10 earnings per share. Mylan’s revenue for the quarter was down 5.2% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Mylan will post 4.68 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Analyst IMS Investment Management Services Ltd. purchased a new position in Mylan in the first quarter valued at approximately $117,000. First Mercantile Trust Co. purchased a new position in Mylan in the second quarter valued at approximately $121,000. CENTRAL TRUST Co raised its holdings in Mylan by 1,057.8% in the second quarter. CENTRAL TRUST Co now owns 5,210 shares of the company’s stock valued at $188,000 after buying an additional 4,760 shares during the period. FTB Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Mylan in the second quarter valued at approximately $188,000. Finally, Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in Mylan in the second quarter valued at approximately $218,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 82.41% of the company’s stock.

Mylan Company Profile

Mylan N.V., together with its subsidiaries, develops, licenses, manufactures, markets, and distributes generic, brand name, and over-the-counter (OTC) products worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, Europe, and Rest of World. It offers pharmaceutical products in tablet, capsule, injectable, transdermal patch, gel, nebulized, and cream or ointment forms.

