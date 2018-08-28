Myriad Genetics (MYGN) Stock Rating Upgraded by Zacks Investment Research

Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Friday. They currently have $54.00 price target on the stock.

According to Zacks, “Myriad Genetics performed better than expected in fourth-quarter fiscal 2018. The company observed strong growth in GeneSight, Vectra DA, EndoPredict and Prolaris testing revenues. Further, management believes that Hereditary cancer pricing has remained stable on a sequential basis for three consecutive quarters. We are upbeat about Myriad Genetics’ expectation to witness a stable pricing trend throughout fiscal 2019. Moreover, the company seems to be positioned to deliver strong fiscal 2019 results on solid performance by new products, the recent Counsyl buyout, success of the Elevate 2020 program along with higher reimbursements for tests,. Accordingly, over the past three months, Myriad Genetics has outperformed its industry. However, the decline in Hereditary cancer testing revenues due to pricing issues raises concern. Currency fluctuations and stiff competition are other major headwinds.”

A number of other research firms have also issued reports on MYGN. Barclays boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics from $35.00 to $38.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. BidaskClub raised Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Friday, May 11th. BTIG Research set a $42.00 target price on Myriad Genetics and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. Piper Jaffray Companies boosted their target price on Myriad Genetics to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Wednesday, August 22nd. Finally, ValuEngine raised Myriad Genetics from a buy rating to a strong-buy rating in a report on Tuesday, June 5th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have issued a hold rating, four have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company has an average rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $39.00.

MYGN opened at $49.30 on Friday. The company has a market cap of $3.44 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.08, a PEG ratio of 3.65 and a beta of 0.49. Myriad Genetics has a 52 week low of $27.23 and a 52 week high of $49.85. The company has a current ratio of 3.19, a quick ratio of 2.86 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.01.

Myriad Genetics (NASDAQ:MYGN) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, August 21st. The company reported $0.38 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.33 by $0.05. The company had revenue of $200.90 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $195.93 million. Myriad Genetics had a return on equity of 9.78% and a net margin of 17.69%. The firm’s revenue was up .7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $0.30 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Myriad Genetics will post 1.33 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, VP Richard M. Marsh sold 33,139 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $1,259,282.00. Following the sale, the vice president now directly owns 156,908 shares in the company, valued at $5,962,504. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. Also, insider Mark Christopher Capone sold 90,000 shares of Myriad Genetics stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, May 30th. The shares were sold at an average price of $38.00, for a total value of $3,420,000.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 422,175 shares in the company, valued at $16,042,650. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 496,811 shares of company stock worth $19,897,716. Company insiders own 6.70% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of MYGN. BlackRock Inc. boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 6.7% in the second quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 11,083,521 shares of the company’s stock valued at $414,192,000 after buying an additional 691,243 shares in the last quarter. Sensato Investors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 1,441.8% in the first quarter. Sensato Investors LLC now owns 553,505 shares of the company’s stock valued at $16,356,000 after buying an additional 517,605 shares in the last quarter. Mesirow Financial Investment Management Equity Management purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the second quarter valued at approximately $14,926,000. Matarin Capital Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Myriad Genetics in the first quarter valued at approximately $11,785,000. Finally, Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC boosted its stake in shares of Myriad Genetics by 18.0% in the second quarter. Frontier Capital Management Co. LLC now owns 2,376,935 shares of the company’s stock valued at $88,826,000 after buying an additional 362,821 shares in the last quarter.

About Myriad Genetics

Myriad Genetics, Inc, a molecular diagnostic company, focuses on developing and marketing novel predictive medicine, personalized medicine, and prognostic medicine tests worldwide. The company offers molecular diagnostic tests, including myRisk Hereditary Cancer, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary cancers; BRACAnalysis, a DNA sequencing test to assess the risk of developing breast and ovarian cancer; BART, a DNA sequencing test for hereditary breast and ovarian cancer; BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test for use as a companion diagnostic with the platinum based chemotherapy agents and poly ADP ribose inhibitor Lynparza; and Tumor BRACAnalysis CDx, a DNA sequencing test that is designed to be utilized to predict response to DNA damaging agents.

