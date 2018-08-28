NAGA (NGC) Price Up 4.9% This Week

NAGA (CURRENCY:NGC) traded up 0.6% against the U.S. dollar during the 1 day period ending at 0:00 AM E.T. on August 27th. NAGA has a total market cap of $16.08 million and approximately $30,258.00 worth of NAGA was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last seven days, NAGA has traded up 4.9% against the U.S. dollar. One NAGA token can now be purchased for $0.28 or 0.00004049 BTC on exchanges including OKEx, Bittrex, IDEX and Sistemkoin.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 3.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00004898 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 3.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00003244 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014509 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 10.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000365 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 12% against the dollar and now trades at $19.92 or 0.00289253 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 6.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $10.96 or 0.00159238 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 9.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0176 or 0.00000255 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $2.59 or 0.00037667 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011573 BTC.

IOStoken (IOST) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0396 or 0.00000526 BTC.

NAGA Token Profile

NAGA launched on November 4th, 2017. NAGA’s total supply is 77,910,266 tokens and its circulating supply is 57,672,338 tokens. The official website for NAGA is www.thenagacoin.com. NAGA’s official Twitter account is @naga_coin and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling NAGA

NAGA can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: OKEx, Cobinhood, HitBTC, Sistemkoin, Bittrex, Upbit and IDEX. It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NAGA directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NAGA should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NAGA using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

