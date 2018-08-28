Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NGS) CEO Stephen Charles Taylor Sells 3,320 Shares of Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) CEO Stephen Charles Taylor sold 3,320 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, August 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.41, for a total value of $74,401.20. Following the transaction, the chief executive officer now directly owns 319,982 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,170,796.62. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link.

Stephen Charles Taylor also recently made the following trade(s):

On Thursday, August 23rd, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 1,306 shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock stock. The stock was sold at an average price of $22.51, for a total value of $29,398.06.

On Tuesday, August 21st, Stephen Charles Taylor sold 2,704 shares of Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $22.02, for a total value of $59,542.08.

Shares of NGS opened at $21.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $287.90 million, a P/E ratio of 199.09 and a beta of 1.18. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock has a 52-week low of $21.15 and a 52-week high of $29.55.

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock (NYSE:NGS) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The oil and gas company reported $0.02 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.04). The business had revenue of $18.20 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $17.54 million. Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock had a net margin of 30.05% and a return on equity of 0.53%. equities analysts anticipate that Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock will post 0.11 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Deutsche Bank AG lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 90.7% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 47,895 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,253,000 after buying an additional 22,782 shares during the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 12.6% in the first quarter. Monarch Partners Asset Management LLC now owns 99,851 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,381,000 after buying an additional 11,161 shares during the last quarter. Acuitas Investments LLC purchased a new stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock in the first quarter valued at approximately $682,000. Finally, Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. lifted its stake in Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock by 16.3% in the first quarter. Thomson Horstmann & Bryant Inc. now owns 232,939 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $5,555,000 after buying an additional 32,717 shares during the last quarter. 90.89% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. ValuEngine downgraded Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, June 28th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Argus upped their price target on Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock from $195.00 to $225.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Thursday, May 24th. Finally, Seaport Global Securities set a $24.00 price target on Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, August 17th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and three have given a buy rating to the company. The stock has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $55.33.

About Natural Gas Services Group, Inc. Common Stock

Natural Gas Services Group, Inc provides gas compression equipment and services to the natural gas and oil industry in the United States. The company engages in the rental of small to medium horsepower compression equipment to non-conventional natural gas and oil production businesses. As of December 31, 2017, it had 2,546 natural gas compressors in its rental fleet totaling 369,961 horsepower.

