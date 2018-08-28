Net 1 UEPS Technologies (UEPS) Scheduled to Post Earnings on Wednesday

Net 1 UEPS Technologies (NASDAQ:UEPS) will be posting its quarterly earnings results after the market closes on Wednesday, August 29th.

UEPS opened at $8.80 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.02, a quick ratio of 1.29 and a current ratio of 1.32. Net 1 UEPS Technologies has a 52-week low of $8.05 and a 52-week high of $13.20. The company has a market cap of $500.96 million, a PE ratio of 4.20 and a beta of 0.87.

Several equities analysts have recently issued reports on the company. Sidoti assumed coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Thursday, June 28th. They set a “buy” rating and a $18.00 target price on the stock. ValuEngine cut Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “strong sell” rating in a research note on Thursday, June 21st. Maxim Group assumed coverage on Net 1 UEPS Technologies in a research note on Monday, July 30th. They set a “buy” rating and a $24.00 target price on the stock. Finally, BidaskClub raised Net 1 UEPS Technologies from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, May 14th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $17.00.

In other news, Director Alfred T. Mockett purchased 6,090 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, June 25th. The shares were bought at an average cost of $8.50 per share, with a total value of $51,765.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now directly owns 17,639 shares in the company, valued at $149,931.50. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, Director Alfred T. Mockett purchased 20,790 shares of Net 1 UEPS Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, June 27th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $8.63 per share, for a total transaction of $179,417.70. Following the completion of the purchase, the director now owns 17,639 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $152,224.57. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. 3.18% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Net 1 UEPS Technologies Company Profile

Net 1 UEPS Technologies, Inc provides payment solutions, transaction processing services, and financial technologies to various industries in South Africa, South Korea, and internationally. The company develops and markets transaction processing solutions that comprise its smart card-based alternative payment system for the unbanked and under-banked populations of developing economies, and for mobile transaction channels.

