NetCoin Hits Market Cap of $162,571.00 (NET)

NetCoin (CURRENCY:NET) traded down 18.4% against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 0:00 AM ET on August 27th. One NetCoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0002 or 0.00000003 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. NetCoin has a total market capitalization of $162,571.00 and approximately $8,398.00 worth of NetCoin was traded on exchanges in the last day. In the last week, NetCoin has traded 22.8% lower against the U.S. dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last day:

Get NetCoin alerts:

Dash (DASH) traded 22.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $174.13 or 0.02529092 BTC.

Decred (DCR) traded up 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $40.56 or 0.00589131 BTC.

Aeternity (AE) traded 8.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.11 or 0.00016183 BTC.

Bitcoin Diamond (BCD) traded up 1.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.24 or 0.00017973 BTC.

Stratis (STRAT) traded 7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.65 or 0.00024015 BTC.

Hshare (HSR) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $2.94 or 0.00042687 BTC.

ReddCoin (RDD) traded 9.6% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0028 or 0.00000040 BTC.

Emercoin (EMC) traded 1.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.61 or 0.00023450 BTC.

PIVX (PIVX) traded 1.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.19 or 0.00017306 BTC.

Enigma (ENG) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.80 or 0.00011553 BTC.

About NetCoin

NetCoin (NET) is a POW/POS coin that uses the Scrypt Hybrid hashing algorithm. It was first traded on September 2nd, 2013. NetCoin’s total supply is 787,126,712 coins. NetCoin’s official Twitter account is @Netcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. NetCoin’s official website is netcoin.io. The Reddit community for NetCoin is /r/NetcoinBeginners/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. NetCoin’s official message board is forum.netcoin.io.

NetCoin Coin Trading

NetCoin can be purchased on the following cryptocurrency exchanges: Cryptopia. It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as NetCoin directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade NetCoin should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy NetCoin using one of the exchanges listed above.

Receive News & Updates for NetCoin Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for NetCoin and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.