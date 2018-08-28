New England Research & Management Inc. Grows Position in Chevron Co. (CVX)

New England Research & Management Inc. increased its position in Chevron Co. (NYSE:CVX) by 114.5% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 8,150 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after buying an additional 4,350 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc.’s holdings in Chevron were worth $1,030,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in CVX. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 128,530,034 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $16,090,676,000 after acquiring an additional 2,356,734 shares during the period. Geode Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.4% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 19,836,151 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $2,478,038,000 after acquiring an additional 655,892 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 4.4% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 13,026,526 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $1,485,545,000 after acquiring an additional 549,931 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 3.3% in the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 8,728,794 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $995,432,000 after acquiring an additional 275,289 shares during the period. Finally, Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC boosted its position in shares of Chevron by 0.4% in the first quarter. Barrow Hanley Mewhinney & Strauss LLC now owns 7,624,550 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $869,505,000 after acquiring an additional 31,022 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 65.02% of the company’s stock.

Shares of CVX stock opened at $120.35 on Tuesday. The firm has a market capitalization of $228.04 billion, a P/E ratio of 21.88, a PEG ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 1.10. Chevron Co. has a one year low of $107.04 and a one year high of $133.88. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.87.

Chevron (NYSE:CVX) last issued its earnings results on Friday, July 27th. The oil and gas company reported $1.78 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $2.09 by ($0.31). The firm had revenue of $42.24 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $46.62 billion. Chevron had a return on equity of 6.89% and a net margin of 7.87%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.77 earnings per share. sell-side analysts predict that Chevron Co. will post 8.1 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, September 10th. Shareholders of record on Friday, August 17th will be paid a dividend of $1.12 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, August 16th. This represents a $4.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.72%. Chevron’s dividend payout ratio is currently 121.08%.

In other Chevron news, insider James William Johnson sold 4,750 shares of the stock in a transaction on Thursday, July 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $124.20, for a total transaction of $589,950.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 4,750 shares in the company, valued at $589,950. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Corporate insiders own 0.46% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have recently weighed in on CVX. Zacks Investment Research raised Chevron from a “hold” rating to a “strong-buy” rating and set a $147.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Wednesday, June 13th. Barclays increased their price objective on Chevron from $145.00 to $148.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 11th. Mizuho began coverage on Chevron in a research report on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. Credit Suisse Group set a $132.00 price objective on Chevron and gave the company a “hold” rating in a research report on Sunday, July 1st. Finally, ValuEngine cut Chevron from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 2nd. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eighteen have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $138.49.

Chevron Profile

Chevron Corporation, through its subsidiaries, engages in integrated energy, chemicals, and petroleum operations worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Upstream and Downstream. The Upstream segment is involved in the exploration, development, and production of crude oil and natural gas; processing, liquefaction, transportation, and regasification associated with liquefied natural gas; transportation of crude oil through pipelines; and transportation, storage, and marketing of natural gas, as well as operates a gas-to-liquids plant.

