Nice Ltd (NICE) Position Increased by Janus Henderson Group PLC

Janus Henderson Group PLC raised its position in shares of Nice Ltd (NASDAQ:NICE) by 4.0% in the 2nd quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,036,102 shares of the technology company’s stock after buying an additional 195,424 shares during the quarter. Janus Henderson Group PLC owned about 8.27% of Nice worth $522,596,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NICE. Vigilant Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $125,000. Ostrum Asset Management purchased a new position in Nice during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $166,000. Valmark Advisers Inc. purchased a new position in Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $208,000. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $239,000. Finally, Marietta Investment Partners LLC purchased a new position in Nice during the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $250,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 45.44% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Nice stock opened at $114.15 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.00 billion, a PE ratio of 49.42, a P/E/G ratio of 4.42 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a current ratio of 1.48 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Nice Ltd has a one year low of $76.02 and a one year high of $116.05.

Nice (NASDAQ:NICE) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, August 9th. The technology company reported $0.54 EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.57 by ($0.03). The company had revenue of $345.41 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $342.49 million. Nice had a return on equity of 9.15% and a net margin of 11.73%. research analysts forecast that Nice Ltd will post 2.56 earnings per share for the current year.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on NICE shares. Morgan Stanley started coverage on Nice in a report on Tuesday, May 8th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $101.00 price target for the company. Barclays restated a “hold” rating and set a $114.00 price target on shares of Nice in a report on Friday, August 10th. Zacks Investment Research cut Nice from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “buy” rating and issued a $119.00 target price on shares of Nice in a report on Wednesday, May 16th. Finally, BidaskClub cut Nice from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Six equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $108.56.

Nice Company Profile

NICE Ltd. provides enterprise software solutions worldwide. It operates in two segments, Customer Engagement and Financial Crime and Compliance. The Customer Engagement segment offers platform and solutions that empower businesses to deliver consistent and personalized experience across the customer journey, and delivered in the cloud, as well as on premise.

