Nikulski Financial Inc. Purchases 630 Shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (IWF)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lifted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF) by 2.0% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 31,451 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after buying an additional 630 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF makes up 4.2% of Nikulski Financial Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest position. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF were worth $4,523,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of IWF. BerganKDV Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $122,000. Trust Co. of Vermont boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 177.4% in the first quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 910 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $124,000 after acquiring an additional 582 shares during the last quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware boosted its position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF by 77.2% in the second quarter. Mckinley Capital Management LLC Delaware now owns 941 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $135,000 after acquiring an additional 410 shares during the last quarter. IMA Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $145,000. Finally, Kiley Juergens Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF in the second quarter worth approximately $148,000.

Get iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF alerts:

IWF opened at $154.26 on Tuesday. iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF has a 1 year low of $120.78 and a 1 year high of $154.37.

About iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF

iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Growth Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment returns that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 1000 Growth Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 1000 index issuers with relatively higher price-to-book ratios and higher forecasted growth.

Further Reading: How to Invest in Growth Stocks

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IWF? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF (NYSEARCA:IWF).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 1000 Growth ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.