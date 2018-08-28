Nikulski Financial Inc. Sells 35,437 Shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (NEAR)

Nikulski Financial Inc. lowered its position in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF (BATS:NEAR) by 81.6% during the 2nd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 7,992 shares of the company’s stock after selling 35,437 shares during the period. Nikulski Financial Inc.’s holdings in iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF were worth $401,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also recently made changes to their positions in NEAR. We Are One Seven LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 375.4% in the first quarter. We Are One Seven LLC now owns 2,106 shares of the company’s stock valued at $106,000 after purchasing an additional 1,663 shares in the last quarter. Braun Bostich & Associates Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $119,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF in the first quarter valued at approximately $201,000. US Bancorp DE lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 1,289.8% in the second quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 4,086 shares of the company’s stock valued at $205,000 after purchasing an additional 3,792 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parallel Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in shares of iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF by 2,069.0% in the second quarter. Parallel Advisors LLC now owns 4,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $217,000 after purchasing an additional 4,138 shares in the last quarter.

NEAR stock opened at $50.18 on Tuesday. iShares Short Maturity Bond ETF has a twelve month low of $50.10 and a twelve month high of $50.30.

The firm also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Investors of record on Thursday, August 2nd were given a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a $1.20 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, August 1st.

