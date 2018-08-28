Noku (NOKU) Market Cap Reaches $7.19 Million

Noku (CURRENCY:NOKU) traded flat against the dollar during the twenty-four hour period ending at 22:00 PM ET on August 28th. Noku has a market capitalization of $7.19 million and approximately $0.00 worth of Noku was traded on exchanges in the last day. One Noku token can now be bought for $0.52 or 0.00008302 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, Noku has traded flat against the dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 2.7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004945 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003277 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded up 0.3% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014222 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded up 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded 2.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $20.65 or 0.00293117 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded up 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $11.21 or 0.00159169 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded 4.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0170 or 0.00000241 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded 3.7% higher against the dollar and now trades at $2.72 or 0.00038627 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 0.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.79 or 0.00011274 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded up 8.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0473 or 0.00000671 BTC.

Noku Token Profile

Noku launched on December 4th, 2017. Noku’s total supply is 99,999,980 tokens and its circulating supply is 13,793,734 tokens. The official website for Noku is www.noku.io. Noku’s official Twitter account is @NokuTeam and its Facebook page is accessible here.

Buying and Selling Noku

Noku can be bought or sold on these cryptocurrency exchanges: EtherDelta (ForkDelta). It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Noku directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Noku should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Noku using one of the exchanges listed above.

