Nomura (NMR) Stock Rating Lowered by TheStreet

TheStreet cut shares of Nomura (NYSE:NMR) from a c rating to a d+ rating in a research note published on Friday morning.

Several other brokerages also recently commented on NMR. Nomura downgraded Nomura from a buy rating to an outperform rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. ValuEngine downgraded Nomura from a sell rating to a strong sell rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Nomura from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Daiwa Capital Markets downgraded Nomura from an outperform rating to a neutral rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 1st. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. Nomura presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $6.50.

Get Nomura alerts:

Shares of Nomura stock opened at $4.61 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $15.58 billion, a PE ratio of 8.09 and a beta of 1.68. Nomura has a 52 week low of $4.43 and a 52 week high of $6.83. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 5.47, a current ratio of 0.98 and a quick ratio of 0.98.

Nomura (NYSE:NMR) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The financial services provider reported $0.01 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.19 by ($0.18). The company had revenue of $3.95 billion during the quarter. Nomura had a return on equity of 5.83% and a net margin of 9.22%. equities research analysts predict that Nomura will post 0.58 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of NMR. A.R.T. Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $198,000. Morningstar Investment Services LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 20.4% during the first quarter. Morningstar Investment Services LLC now owns 67,712 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $396,000 after acquiring an additional 11,490 shares during the last quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. increased its position in shares of Nomura by 153.3% during the first quarter. Suntrust Banks Inc. now owns 36,828 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $214,000 after acquiring an additional 22,290 shares during the last quarter. CIBC World Markets Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Nomura during the first quarter valued at approximately $199,000. Finally, Aperio Group LLC increased its position in shares of Nomura by 12.6% during the first quarter. Aperio Group LLC now owns 2,324,785 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $13,600,000 after acquiring an additional 259,828 shares during the last quarter. 0.71% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Nomura

Nomura Holdings, Inc provides various financial services to individuals, corporations, financial institutions, governments, and governmental agencies worldwide. It operates through three segments: Retail, Asset Management, and Wholesale. The Retail segment offers various financial products and investment services for individuals and corporations.

Featured Article: What do investors mean by earnings per share?

Receive News & Ratings for Nomura Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nomura and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.