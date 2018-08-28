Northpointe Capital LLC Sells 7,175 Shares of Walt Disney Co (DIS)

Northpointe Capital LLC lessened its position in Walt Disney Co (NYSE:DIS) by 14.3% in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 43,076 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock after selling 7,175 shares during the period. Northpointe Capital LLC’s holdings in Walt Disney were worth $4,515,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of the business. Trilogy Capital Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the first quarter valued at about $107,000. Avestar Capital LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $108,000. Live Your Vision LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 91.6% in the second quarter. Live Your Vision LLC now owns 1,046 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $113,000 after buying an additional 500 shares during the period. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC increased its stake in shares of Walt Disney by 184.3% in the first quarter. BDO Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 1,140 shares of the entertainment giant’s stock valued at $114,000 after buying an additional 739 shares during the period. Finally, Icon Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Walt Disney in the fourth quarter valued at about $116,000. 67.57% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on DIS. B. Riley decreased their price target on Walt Disney from $125.00 to $123.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Zacks Investment Research cut Walt Disney from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 31st. Pivotal Research reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $93.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th. Bank of America set a $144.00 price target on Walt Disney and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reissued a “buy” rating and issued a $140.00 price target on shares of Walt Disney in a research note on Wednesday, August 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and fourteen have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $118.92.

NYSE DIS opened at $112.33 on Tuesday. Walt Disney Co has a one year low of $96.20 and a one year high of $117.90. The company has a market cap of $166.47 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.78, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.48 and a beta of 1.35. The company has a quick ratio of 0.81, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35.

Walt Disney (NYSE:DIS) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The entertainment giant reported $1.87 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.97 by ($0.10). Walt Disney had a return on equity of 21.37% and a net margin of 20.76%. The business had revenue of $15.23 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $15.49 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.58 EPS. research analysts predict that Walt Disney Co will post 6.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In related news, EVP Brent Woodford sold 768 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, July 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $104.35, for a total transaction of $80,140.80. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 28,493 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,973,244.55. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Mary Jayne Parker sold 130,074 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $114.99, for a total value of $14,957,209.26. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 43,048 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $4,950,089.52. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 710,002 shares of company stock valued at $80,514,432 in the last ninety days. 0.38% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

About Walt Disney

The Walt Disney Company, together with its subsidiaries, operates as an entertainment company worldwide. The company's Media Networks segment operates cable programming services under the brand ESPN, Disney, and Freeform; broadcast businesses, which include the ABC TV Network and eight owned television stations; radio businesses consisting of the ESPN Radio network; and the Radio Disney network.

