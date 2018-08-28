Novocure Ltd (NVCR) Insider Sells $1,027,409.98 in Stock

Novocure Ltd (NASDAQ:NVCR) insider Yoram Palti sold 25,666 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, August 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.03, for a total value of $1,027,409.98. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink.

Yoram Palti also recently made the following trade(s):

On Friday, August 24th, Yoram Palti sold 12,216 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $40.00, for a total value of $488,640.00.

On Thursday, June 14th, Yoram Palti sold 30,000 shares of Novocure stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $31.64, for a total value of $949,200.00.

Shares of Novocure stock traded up $0.20 on Tuesday, reaching $40.20. The company had a trading volume of 376,800 shares, compared to its average volume of 838,721. The stock has a market cap of $3.72 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -57.43 and a beta of 3.10. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.33, a quick ratio of 5.97 and a current ratio of 6.41. Novocure Ltd has a 1 year low of $16.10 and a 1 year high of $40.70.

Novocure (NASDAQ:NVCR) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, July 26th. The medical equipment provider reported ($0.17) EPS for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of ($0.16) by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $61.50 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $59.53 million. Novocure had a negative return on equity of 52.34% and a negative net margin of 26.99%. The company’s revenue for the quarter was up 60.2% on a year-over-year basis. sell-side analysts predict that Novocure Ltd will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research firms have weighed in on NVCR. BidaskClub upgraded Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a report on Thursday, August 16th. ValuEngine upgraded Novocure from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Mizuho restated a “buy” rating and set a $32.00 price target on shares of Novocure in a report on Wednesday, June 13th. Zacks Investment Research cut Novocure from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, May 1st. Finally, Evercore ISI began coverage on Novocure in a report on Monday, July 16th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $46.00 price target for the company. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, five have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $34.67.

Institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 6.5% in the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 115,102 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $2,509,000 after purchasing an additional 7,067 shares during the period. Janney Montgomery Scott LLC purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $643,000. Principal Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 10.1% in the 1st quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 44,849 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $978,000 after purchasing an additional 4,106 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Novocure by 32.7% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,379 shares of the medical equipment provider’s stock worth $293,000 after purchasing an additional 2,310 shares during the period. Finally, California Public Employees Retirement System purchased a new position in shares of Novocure in the 1st quarter worth approximately $1,877,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 54.91% of the company’s stock.

About Novocure

NovoCure Limited is a commercial-stage oncology company. The Company is engaged in developing a cancer treatment centered on a therapy called TTFields, the use of electric fields tuned to specific frequencies to disrupt solid tumor cancer cell division. Its TTFields delivery system is used for the treatment of glioblastoma (GBM) and to advance programs testing of TTFields in multiple solid tumor indications through its clinical pipeline.

