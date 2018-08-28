NPER (NPER) Reaches Market Capitalization of $2.53 Million

NPER (CURRENCY:NPER) traded up 10.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 12:00 PM Eastern on August 28th. Over the last week, NPER has traded 59.5% higher against the U.S. dollar. One NPER token can now be purchased for about $0.0508 or 0.00000720 BTC on popular exchanges including DDEX, Coinrail, DEx.top and Bibox. NPER has a total market capitalization of $2.53 million and approximately $236,387.00 worth of NPER was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last day:

XRP (XRP) traded up 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.35 or 0.00004926 BTC.

Stellar (XLM) traded up 5.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00003269 BTC.

Tether (USDT) traded down 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00014164 BTC.

TRON (TRX) traded 12.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0268 or 0.00000380 BTC.

NEO (NEO) traded up 13.4% against the dollar and now trades at $20.95 or 0.00297102 BTC.

Binance Coin (BNB) traded 1.9% higher against the dollar and now trades at $11.19 or 0.00158621 BTC.

VeChain (VET) traded up 10.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0186 or 0.00000263 BTC.

Ontology (ONT) traded up 7.8% against the dollar and now trades at $2.74 or 0.00038836 BTC.

0x (ZRX) traded 12.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00011775 BTC.

Zilliqa (ZIL) traded 10.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0467 or 0.00000663 BTC.

About NPER

NPER’s total supply is 250,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 49,927,451 tokens. NPER’s official Twitter account is @NPERproject and its Facebook page is accessible here. NPER’s official message board is medium.com/@NPERproject. The official website for NPER is nper.io/En.

Buying and Selling NPER

NPER can be traded on these cryptocurrency exchanges: DDEX, DEx.top, Coinrail and Bibox. It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NPER directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade NPER should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase NPER using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

