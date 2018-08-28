Nuance Communications Inc. (NUAN) Shares Bought by Sei Investments Co.

Sei Investments Co. grew its position in Nuance Communications Inc. (NASDAQ:NUAN) by 1.3% in the second quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 373,792 shares of the software maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 4,761 shares during the quarter. Sei Investments Co. owned approximately 0.13% of Nuance Communications worth $5,191,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Bristol John W & Co. Inc. NY bought a new stake in shares of Nuance Communications in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $138,000. Signition LP acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $167,000. A.R.T. Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Nuance Communications during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $184,000. TLP Group LLC boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 3,281.5% during the 1st quarter. TLP Group LLC now owns 14,067 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 13,651 shares during the period. Finally, Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank boosted its position in Nuance Communications by 37.0% during the 1st quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 18,366 shares of the software maker’s stock valued at $289,000 after purchasing an additional 4,958 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 88.68% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ:NUAN opened at $16.64 on Tuesday. Nuance Communications Inc. has a 12-month low of $12.18 and a 12-month high of $18.75. The company has a market cap of $4.76 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.76, a P/E/G ratio of 1.86 and a beta of 0.66. The company has a quick ratio of 1.35, a current ratio of 1.35 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.32.

Nuance Communications (NASDAQ:NUAN) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, August 8th. The software maker reported $0.27 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, meeting the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.27. Nuance Communications had a positive return on equity of 9.67% and a negative net margin of 9.55%. The business had revenue of $502.89 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $495.53 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.30 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.4% compared to the same quarter last year. equities analysts expect that Nuance Communications Inc. will post 0.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Nuance Communications declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share buyback program on Wednesday, August 8th that allows the company to buyback $500.00 million in shares. This buyback authorization allows the software maker to buy up to 10.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback programs are often a sign that the company’s board believes its stock is undervalued.

NUAN has been the subject of a number of analyst reports. BidaskClub upgraded Nuance Communications from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Tuesday, May 8th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Nuance Communications from $18.00 to $20.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 9th. ValuEngine lowered Nuance Communications from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 2nd. Stifel Nicolaus restated a “hold” rating and set a $15.00 price objective (down previously from $18.00) on shares of Nuance Communications in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Finally, Craig Hallum reduced their price objective on Nuance Communications from $24.00 to $17.00 and set an “in-line” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have issued a buy rating to the stock. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $19.57.

Nuance Communications, Inc provides voice recognition and natural language understanding solutions worldwide. It operates through four segments: Healthcare, Mobile, Enterprise, and Imaging. The Healthcare segment offers transcription solutions, which enable physicians to streamline clinical documentation with medical transcription platform; Dragon Medical, a dictation software that empowers physicians to capture and document patient care on various devices; clinical document improvement and coding solutions that ensure patient health information; diagnostic solutions that allow radiologists to document, collaborate, and share medical images and reports; and professional and personal productivity solutions to business users and consumers.

