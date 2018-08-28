Nucor Co. (NUE) Stake Decreased by First Allied Advisory Services Inc.

First Allied Advisory Services Inc. lowered its holdings in Nucor Co. (NYSE:NUE) by 26.6% in the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 16,036 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after selling 5,819 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc.’s holdings in Nucor were worth $1,006,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds have also bought and sold shares of NUE. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Nucor by 2.9% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,304,554 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $81,535,000 after acquiring an additional 36,151 shares during the period. Usca Ria LLC bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $2,667,000. Gideon Capital Advisors Inc. bought a new stake in Nucor during the second quarter valued at about $890,000. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC grew its holdings in Nucor by 145.2% during the second quarter. Quantitative Systematic Strategies LLC now owns 12,785 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $799,000 after purchasing an additional 7,570 shares during the period. Finally, Arizona State Retirement System grew its holdings in Nucor by 11.8% during the second quarter. Arizona State Retirement System now owns 108,992 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $6,812,000 after purchasing an additional 11,511 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 77.34% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have issued reports on NUE. KeyCorp raised Nucor from a “sector weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $77.00 price target for the company in a report on Tuesday, July 24th. Macquarie raised Nucor from a “neutral” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $75.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, May 17th. Zacks Investment Research raised Nucor from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $72.00 price target for the company in a report on Thursday, July 12th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reissued a “buy” rating and set a $80.00 price target on shares of Nucor in a report on Friday, July 13th. Six research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the stock. Nucor presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $71.16.

NYSE:NUE opened at $63.71 on Tuesday. Nucor Co. has a 52-week low of $51.67 and a 52-week high of $70.48. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 3.05 and a quick ratio of 1.55. The stock has a market cap of $19.78 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.15, a P/E/G ratio of 0.70 and a beta of 1.57.

Nucor (NYSE:NUE) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 19th. The basic materials company reported $2.07 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.10 by ($0.03). The business had revenue of $6.46 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.47 billion. Nucor had a return on equity of 16.22% and a net margin of 7.58%. The business’s revenue was up 24.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $1.00 EPS. equities research analysts predict that Nucor Co. will post 7.45 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, August 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, June 29th were paid a $0.38 dividend. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, June 28th. Nucor’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 43.30%.

In other news, EVP D. Chad Utermark sold 53,483 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, July 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $68.49, for a total value of $3,663,050.67. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 155,140 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $10,625,538.60. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider David A. Sumoski sold 51,238 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $66.65, for a total value of $3,415,012.70. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 139,839 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $9,320,269.35. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders sold 122,443 shares of company stock valued at $8,277,404. Corporate insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

Nucor Profile

Nucor Corporation manufactures and sells steel and steel products in the United States and internationally. It operates in three segments: Steel Mills, Steel Products, and Raw Materials. The Steel Mills segment produces hot-rolled, cold-rolled, and galvanized sheet steel products; hollow structural section steel tubing, steel electrical conduit, plate steel, and structural steel products; bar steel products, such as blooms, billets, concrete reinforcing and merchant bars, wire rods, and special bar quality; and tubular and plate steel products.

