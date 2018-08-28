NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) Shares Sold by Great West Life Assurance Co. Can

Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lowered its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) by 5.1% in the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 584,135 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after selling 31,189 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can owned approximately 0.10% of NVIDIA worth $138,426,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Global X Management Co. LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 59.8% during the 1st quarter. Global X Management Co. LLC now owns 984,474 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $227,994,000 after acquiring an additional 368,429 shares during the period. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 139.4% during the 1st quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 1,094 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $253,000 after acquiring an additional 637 shares during the period. Benedict Financial Advisors Inc. bought a new position in NVIDIA during the 1st quarter valued at about $208,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 2.4% during the 1st quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 11,237 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $2,602,000 after acquiring an additional 264 shares during the period. Finally, Ashfield Capital Partners LLC lifted its stake in NVIDIA by 6.6% during the 1st quarter. Ashfield Capital Partners LLC now owns 8,605 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after acquiring an additional 535 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 65.69% of the company’s stock.

NVIDIA stock opened at $275.90 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $165.51 billion, a P/E ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.56. NVIDIA Co. has a 12-month low of $162.26 and a 12-month high of $278.90. The company has a quick ratio of 6.66, a current ratio of 7.41 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last released its earnings results on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. The company had revenue of $3.12 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $3.11 billion. NVIDIA had a net margin of 36.21% and a return on equity of 54.18%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.01 EPS. analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 7.15 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 21st. Investors of record on Thursday, August 30th will be issued a $0.15 dividend. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, August 29th. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 12.85%.

In other NVIDIA news, Director James C. Gaither sold 45,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, May 31st. The shares were sold at an average price of $253.59, for a total transaction of $11,411,550.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 9,234 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,341,650.06. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total transaction of $24,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 209,601 shares of company stock valued at $52,682,186 over the last three months. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on NVDA shares. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $286.00 price objective on the stock in a research note on Tuesday, May 15th. BidaskClub upgraded shares of NVIDIA from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 2nd. FBN Securities started coverage on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price objective on the stock. Morgan Stanley reiterated an “overweight” rating and issued a $273.00 price objective on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA to $255.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have assigned a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $281.58.

NVIDIA Profile

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

