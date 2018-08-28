NVIDIA Co. (NVDA) to Issue $0.15 Quarterly Dividend

NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) declared a quarterly dividend on Thursday, August 16th, NASDAQ reports. Shareholders of record on Thursday, August 30th will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the computer hardware maker on Friday, September 21st. This represents a $0.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.22%. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, August 29th.

NVIDIA has raised its dividend by an average of 18.8% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 5 consecutive years. NVIDIA has a dividend payout ratio of 8.4% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Analysts expect NVIDIA to earn $7.72 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.60 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 7.8%.

Get NVIDIA alerts:

NASDAQ:NVDA opened at $275.90 on Tuesday. NVIDIA has a 52-week low of $162.26 and a 52-week high of $278.90. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.23, a quick ratio of 6.66 and a current ratio of 7.41. The firm has a market cap of $165.51 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.56, a PEG ratio of 3.57 and a beta of 1.56.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $1.94 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.66 by $0.28. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 54.18% and a net margin of 36.21%. The firm had revenue of $3.12 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.11 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned $1.01 EPS. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 40.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts expect that NVIDIA will post 7.15 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of research firms have recently weighed in on NVDA. BidaskClub downgraded NVIDIA from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. Stifel Nicolaus reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $250.00 price target (up previously from $243.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research note on Friday, August 17th. FBN Securities began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $300.00 price target on the stock. B. Riley increased their price target on NVIDIA from $290.00 to $300.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, May 11th. Finally, Benchmark began coverage on NVIDIA in a research note on Tuesday, June 26th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $280.00 price target on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twenty-eight have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $281.58.

In related news, CFO Colette Kress sold 889 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, June 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $257.64, for a total transaction of $229,041.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Harvey C. Jones sold 100,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, June 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $242.11, for a total value of $24,211,000.00. Following the sale, the director now directly owns 31,725 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,680,939.75. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold a total of 209,601 shares of company stock worth $52,682,186 in the last ninety days. 4.70% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

About NVIDIA

NVIDIA Corporation operates as a visual computing company worldwide. It operates through two segments, GPU and Tegra Processor. The GPU segment offers processors, which include GeForce for PC gaming and mainstream PCs; GeForce NOW for cloud-based game-streaming service; Quadro for design professionals working in computer-aided design, video editing, special effects, and other creative applications; Tesla for AI utilizing deep learning, accelerated computing, and general purpose computing; GRID provides power of NVIDIA graphics through the cloud and datacenters; DGX for AI scientists, researchers, and developers; and cryptocurrency-specific graphics processing units.

See Also: Stock Symbols and CUSIP Explained



Receive News & Ratings for NVIDIA Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for NVIDIA and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.