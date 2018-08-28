Oarsman Capital Inc. Acquires 2,691 Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (SCHZ)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ) by 12.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 23,732 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 2,691 shares during the quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF were worth $1,202,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of SCHZ. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 29.6% during the first quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 4,141,166 shares of the company’s stock worth $211,283,000 after acquiring an additional 945,944 shares during the period. Change Path LLC acquired a new position in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF during the first quarter worth about $34,318,000. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 110.8% during the first quarter. United Capital Financial Advisers LLC now owns 637,699 shares of the company’s stock worth $32,535,000 after acquiring an additional 335,243 shares during the period. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 8,360.0% during the first quarter. First Allied Advisory Services Inc. now owns 338,315 shares of the company’s stock worth $17,302,000 after acquiring an additional 334,316 shares during the period. Finally, Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF by 17.3% during the first quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 1,506,234 shares of the company’s stock worth $76,848,000 after acquiring an additional 222,245 shares during the period.

Get Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF alerts:

Shares of Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF stock opened at $50.71 on Tuesday. Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF has a 52-week low of $50.07 and a 52-week high of $52.82.

The company also recently declared a monthly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, August 7th. Stockholders of record on Thursday, August 2nd were paid a dividend of $0.1126 per share. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, August 1st. This represents a $1.35 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.66%.

Further Reading: Trading Strategy Examples and Plans

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding SCHZ? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHZ).

Receive News & Ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Schwab U.S. Aggregate Bond ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.