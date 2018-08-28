Oarsman Capital Inc. Boosts Stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (SPYV)

Oarsman Capital Inc. grew its holdings in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV) by 18.3% in the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 96,595 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 14,923 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 1.3% of Oarsman Capital Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 23rd biggest holding. Oarsman Capital Inc. owned 0.21% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Phillips Financial Management LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 273.1% during the 1st quarter. Phillips Financial Management LLC now owns 45,525 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,325,000 after purchasing an additional 33,322 shares in the last quarter. CWM LLC boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 1,868.5% during the 2nd quarter. CWM LLC now owns 89,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,663,000 after purchasing an additional 85,316 shares in the last quarter. Royal Bank of Canada boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 25.8% during the 1st quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 37,174 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,093,000 after purchasing an additional 7,633 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 153.3% during the 2nd quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 71,417 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,116,000 after purchasing an additional 43,219 shares in the last quarter. Finally, AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its position in shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 44,383 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,315,000 after purchasing an additional 3,894 shares in the last quarter.

NYSEARCA:SPYV opened at $31.39 on Tuesday. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $28.10 and a twelve month high of $32.54.

SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Profile

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

