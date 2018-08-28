Oarsman Capital Inc. Cuts Holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF (SCHF)

Oarsman Capital Inc. cut its holdings in shares of Schwab International Equity ETF (NYSEARCA:SCHF) by 9.5% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 18,605 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,956 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Schwab International Equity ETF were worth $615,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in SCHF. Wealthfront Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 52.8% during the 1st quarter. Wealthfront Inc. now owns 25,656,565 shares of the company’s stock valued at $864,883,000 after purchasing an additional 8,865,540 shares during the period. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 11.1% during the 1st quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 48,356,758 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,630,107,000 after purchasing an additional 4,819,031 shares during the period. Personal Capital Advisors Corp lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 9.6% during the 2nd quarter. Personal Capital Advisors Corp now owns 28,390,940 shares of the company’s stock valued at $938,321,000 after purchasing an additional 2,489,252 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 6.2% during the 2nd quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. now owns 37,307,305 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,233,005,000 after purchasing an additional 2,179,871 shares during the period. Finally, Creative Planning lifted its position in Schwab International Equity ETF by 15.9% during the 2nd quarter. Creative Planning now owns 15,793,668 shares of the company’s stock valued at $521,980,000 after purchasing an additional 2,171,938 shares during the period.

Schwab International Equity ETF stock opened at $33.64 on Tuesday. Schwab International Equity ETF has a 1 year low of $32.11 and a 1 year high of $36.35.

About Schwab International Equity ETF

Schwab Strategic Trust (the Trust) is an open-end management investment company. The Trust’s portfolio of funds include Schwab U.S. REIT ETF, Schwab U.S. Broad Market ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Growth ETF, Schwab U.S. Large-Cap Value ETF, Schwab U.S. Mid-Cap ETF, Schwab U.S.

