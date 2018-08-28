Oarsman Capital Inc. Raises Holdings in Western Digital Corp (WDC)

Oarsman Capital Inc. raised its position in Western Digital Corp (NASDAQ:WDC) by 132.6% during the second quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 20,482 shares of the data storage provider’s stock after purchasing an additional 11,677 shares during the period. Oarsman Capital Inc.’s holdings in Western Digital were worth $1,586,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of WDC. NuWave Investment Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 10,140.0% during the 1st quarter. NuWave Investment Management LLC now owns 1,536 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $140,000 after purchasing an additional 1,521 shares in the last quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 16,520.0% during the 2nd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 1,662 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $129,000 after purchasing an additional 1,652 shares in the last quarter. Assetmark Inc. grew its holdings in shares of Western Digital by 437.9% during the 1st quarter. Assetmark Inc. now owns 1,673 shares of the data storage provider’s stock worth $154,000 after purchasing an additional 1,362 shares in the last quarter. Financial Gravity Wealth Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $145,000. Finally, Signaturefd LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Western Digital during the 1st quarter worth $178,000. 80.92% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:WDC opened at $64.47 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $19.09 billion, a P/E ratio of 4.77, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.31 and a beta of 0.96. The company has a current ratio of 2.39, a quick ratio of 1.73 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.95. Western Digital Corp has a twelve month low of $61.54 and a twelve month high of $106.96.

Western Digital (NASDAQ:WDC) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, July 26th. The data storage provider reported $3.61 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.20 by $0.41. The business had revenue of $5.12 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $5.07 billion. Western Digital had a return on equity of 36.35% and a net margin of 3.27%. Western Digital’s revenue was up 5.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the firm posted $2.93 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Western Digital Corp will post 10.71 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 15th. Investors of record on Friday, September 28th will be paid a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.10%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, September 27th. Western Digital’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 14.80%.

Western Digital declared that its board has approved a stock repurchase plan on Thursday, July 26th that permits the company to repurchase $5.00 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization permits the data storage provider to repurchase up to 22.3% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock repurchase plans are usually a sign that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

Several analysts have recently issued reports on WDC shares. BidaskClub lowered Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Saturday, July 21st. Bank of America reduced their target price on Western Digital from $120.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, July 27th. TheStreet raised Western Digital from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Western Digital from a “strong-buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. Finally, Standpoint Research raised Western Digital from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have given a hold rating and nineteen have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $103.36.

In other Western Digital news, insider Mark P. Long sold 24,938 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, July 30th. The stock was sold at an average price of $70.83, for a total value of $1,766,358.54. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 215,963 shares in the company, valued at $15,296,659.29. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, CFO Mark P. Long sold 2,233 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 3rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $68.74, for a total value of $153,496.42. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 191,154 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $13,139,925.96. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 39,789 shares of company stock worth $2,898,078 over the last ninety days. 0.31% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Western Digital Profile

Western Digital Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, develops, manufactures, and sells data storage devices and solutions worldwide. It offers performance hard disk drives (HDDs) that are used in enterprise servers, data analysis, and other enterprise applications; capacity HDDs and drive configurations for use in data storage systems and tiered storage models; and enterprise solid state drives (SSDs), including NAND-flash SSDs and software solutions that are designed to enhance the performance in various enterprise workload environments.

