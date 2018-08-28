Office Depot Inc (ODP) Given Consensus Rating of “Hold” by Analysts

Office Depot Inc (NASDAQ:ODP) has received an average rating of “Hold” from the seven ratings firms that are presently covering the firm, MarketBeat reports. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the company. The average 12-month price target among brokerages that have issued a report on the stock in the last year is $3.75.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on the company. Zacks Investment Research downgraded Office Depot from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 17th. BidaskClub upgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, July 20th. Finally, ValuEngine downgraded Office Depot from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Friday, August 10th.

In related news, Chairman Joseph Vassalluzzo bought 58,800 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Monday, June 4th. The stock was acquired at an average price of $2.55 per share, for a total transaction of $149,940.00. Following the completion of the purchase, the chairman now owns 143,834 shares in the company, valued at $366,776.70. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, CFO Joseph T. Lower bought 20,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, May 30th. The stock was bought at an average price of $2.39 per share, with a total value of $47,800.00. Following the purchase, the chief financial officer now owns 872,552 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,085,399.28. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders bought 88,800 shares of company stock worth $221,640. Company insiders own 2.18% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ODP. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its stake in shares of Office Depot by 54.2% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,701,568 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,658,000 after buying an additional 598,439 shares in the last quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. grew its stake in Office Depot by 907.4% during the 1st quarter. Alps Advisors Inc. now owns 215,284 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $463,000 after purchasing an additional 193,913 shares in the last quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC grew its stake in Office Depot by 29.7% during the 1st quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 1,570,278 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $3,376,000 after purchasing an additional 359,600 shares in the last quarter. Mackay Shields LLC acquired a new stake in Office Depot during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $174,000. Finally, Meeder Asset Management Inc. grew its stake in Office Depot by 1,839.5% during the 1st quarter. Meeder Asset Management Inc. now owns 287,934 shares of the specialty retailer’s stock valued at $619,000 after purchasing an additional 273,088 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 90.55% of the company’s stock.

NASDAQ ODP traded down $0.04 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $3.30. 328,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,472,839. Office Depot has a 12-month low of $2.00 and a 12-month high of $4.65. The company has a market capitalization of $1.85 billion, a PE ratio of 7.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.56 and a beta of 2.54. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77.

Office Depot (NASDAQ:ODP) last released its earnings results on Tuesday, August 7th. The specialty retailer reported $0.05 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the Thomson Reuters’ consensus estimate of $0.04 by $0.01. Office Depot had a return on equity of 9.20% and a net margin of 0.91%. The firm had revenue of $2.63 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the business posted $0.06 earnings per share. equities analysts predict that Office Depot will post 0.35 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 14th. Stockholders of record on Friday, August 24th will be issued a $0.025 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, August 23rd. This represents a $0.10 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.03%. Office Depot’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 22.22%.

About Office Depot

Office Depot, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, provides various products and services. It operates in three divisions: Retail, Business Solutions, and CompuCom. The Retail division operates retail stores, which offer office supplies; technology products and solutions; business machines and related supplies; print, cleaning, breakroom, and facilities products; and office furniture in the United States, Puerto Rico, and the U.S.

