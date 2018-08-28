Old National Bancorp (ONB) Downgraded by BidaskClub to Buy

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) was downgraded by equities researchers at BidaskClub from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note issued on Tuesday.

ONB has been the topic of a number of other research reports. DA Davidson boosted their price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research report on Monday, June 25th. Hovde Group restated a “hold” rating on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Thursday, July 26th. Zacks Investment Research downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 31st. Raymond James downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill restated a “hold” rating and set a $19.00 target price on shares of Old National Bancorp in a report on Monday, June 25th. Eleven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $19.92.

Shares of ONB stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 0.87 and a current ratio of 0.88. The firm has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a PE ratio of 18.14, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90. Old National Bancorp has a 12 month low of $15.38 and a 12 month high of $20.55.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 EPS for the quarter, topping the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $0.26 by $0.03. The business had revenue of $184.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $174.05 million. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.28 earnings per share. analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $104,000. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the second quarter valued at $119,000. Citigroup Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 105.6% in the first quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 8,919 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $150,000 after purchasing an additional 4,582 shares during the last quarter. Natixis acquired a new position in shares of Old National Bancorp in the first quarter valued at $172,000. Finally, Valeo Financial Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Old National Bancorp by 47.4% in the second quarter. Valeo Financial Advisors LLC now owns 11,010 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $213,000 after purchasing an additional 3,541 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

