Old National Bancorp (ONB) Holdings Decreased by First Trust Advisors LP

First Trust Advisors LP cut its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) by 28.3% in the second quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 319,192 shares of the bank’s stock after selling 125,755 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP’s holdings in Old National Bancorp were worth $5,937,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Amalgamated Bank boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 15.1% in the second quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 21,972 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $409,000 after purchasing an additional 2,886 shares during the period. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 10.2% in the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 31,505 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $586,000 after purchasing an additional 2,904 shares during the period. Profund Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 14.7% in the first quarter. Profund Advisors LLC now owns 23,574 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $398,000 after purchasing an additional 3,027 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 12.7% in the first quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 29,664 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $501,000 after purchasing an additional 3,336 shares during the period. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can boosted its stake in shares of Old National Bancorp by 2.1% in the first quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 177,470 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $2,991,000 after purchasing an additional 3,718 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 73.46% of the company’s stock.

Get Old National Bancorp alerts:

Shares of Old National Bancorp stock opened at $19.95 on Tuesday. Old National Bancorp has a 52-week low of $15.38 and a 52-week high of $20.55. The company has a quick ratio of 0.87, a current ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91. The company has a market capitalization of $3.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.14, a PEG ratio of 1.92 and a beta of 0.90.

Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, July 23rd. The bank reported $0.29 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.26 by $0.03. Old National Bancorp had a net margin of 15.19% and a return on equity of 8.08%. The company had revenue of $184.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $174.05 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.28 earnings per share. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 19.9% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts anticipate that Old National Bancorp will post 1.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 18th. Investors of record on Tuesday, September 4th will be paid a $0.13 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 31st. This represents a $0.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.61%. Old National Bancorp’s dividend payout ratio is currently 47.27%.

Several research analysts have recently commented on ONB shares. BidaskClub raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, June 8th. DA Davidson started coverage on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Friday, June 8th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $20.00 price objective for the company. Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and issued a $19.00 price objective on shares of Old National Bancorp in a research note on Monday, June 25th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Old National Bancorp from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $21.00 price objective for the company in a research note on Wednesday, June 27th. Finally, Raymond James downgraded shares of Old National Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a research note on Tuesday, July 10th. Eleven research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. Old National Bancorp presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $19.92.

Old National Bancorp Company Profile

Old National Bancorp operates as the holding company for Old National Bank that provides various financial services to individual and commercial customers in the United States. The company offers deposit accounts, including noninterest-bearing demand, NOW, savings and money market, and time deposits; and loans, such as home equity lines of credit, residential real estate loans, consumer loans, commercial loans, commercial real estate loans, letters of credit, and lease financing.

Recommended Story: How do investors use RSI to grade stocks?

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding ONB? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Old National Bancorp (NASDAQ:ONB).

Receive News & Ratings for Old National Bancorp Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Old National Bancorp and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.