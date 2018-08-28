OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Purchases Shares of 8,600 Liberty Braves Group Series A (BATRA)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A (NASDAQ:BATRA) in the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 8,600 shares of the financial services provider’s stock, valued at approximately $221,000. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp owned approximately 0.08% of Liberty Braves Group Series A as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of BATRA. SG Americas Securities LLC raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 31.9% during the first quarter. SG Americas Securities LLC now owns 11,064 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $251,000 after acquiring an additional 2,679 shares in the last quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 6.8% during the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 46,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,200,000 after acquiring an additional 2,953 shares in the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 3.5% during the first quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 115,444 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,623,000 after acquiring an additional 3,879 shares in the last quarter. MetLife Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Liberty Braves Group Series A during the fourth quarter worth about $109,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its stake in Liberty Braves Group Series A by 10.3% during the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 91,870 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $2,088,000 after acquiring an additional 8,550 shares in the last quarter. 73.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of NASDAQ BATRA opened at $26.42 on Tuesday. Liberty Braves Group Series A has a 12 month low of $21.35 and a 12 month high of $27.38.

Separately, Morgan Stanley raised Liberty Braves Group Series A from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, May 9th.

About Liberty Braves Group Series A

The Liberty Braves Group, through its subsidiary, Braves Holdings, LLC, owns the Atlanta Braves Major League Baseball Club, stadium, and mixed use development project. The company is based in Englewood, Colorado. The Liberty Braves Group is a subsidiary of Liberty Media Corporation.

