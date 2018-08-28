OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp Takes $343,000 Position in NOW Inc (DNOW)

OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp acquired a new stake in NOW Inc (NYSE:DNOW) during the second quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor acquired 25,700 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock, valued at approximately $343,000.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Baillie Gifford & Co. raised its position in NOW by 6.5% in the second quarter. Baillie Gifford & Co. now owns 14,343,559 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $191,199,000 after purchasing an additional 880,642 shares during the period. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. raised its position in NOW by 11.3% in the second quarter. Schwab Charles Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,598,846 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $21,313,000 after purchasing an additional 162,625 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can raised its position in NOW by 117.4% in the second quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 1,347,033 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $17,956,000 after purchasing an additional 727,326 shares during the period. Rice Hall James & Associates LLC purchased a new stake in NOW in the second quarter valued at approximately $15,273,000. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company MN raised its position in NOW by 12.2% in the second quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 1,094,764 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $14,593,000 after purchasing an additional 119,319 shares during the period.

NOW stock opened at $16.98 on Tuesday. NOW Inc has a twelve month low of $9.12 and a twelve month high of $18.56. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.16, a quick ratio of 1.45 and a current ratio of 2.89. The firm has a market cap of $1.87 billion, a PE ratio of -62.89 and a beta of 0.97.

NOW (NYSE:DNOW) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, August 2nd. The oil and gas company reported $0.10 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.03 by $0.07. NOW had a return on equity of 0.76% and a net margin of 0.14%. The business had revenue of $777.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $761.78 million. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned ($0.10) earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 19.4% on a year-over-year basis. analysts predict that NOW Inc will post 0.3 EPS for the current year.

A number of analysts have issued reports on DNOW shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered NOW from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Wednesday, July 4th. ValuEngine raised NOW from a “strong sell” rating to a “sell” rating in a research report on Saturday, June 2nd. TheStreet raised NOW from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research report on Wednesday, May 16th. Cowen reissued a “market perform” rating and issued a $11.00 target price (up previously from $9.00) on shares of NOW in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on NOW from $13.00 to $15.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 3rd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $14.50.

NOW Inc distributes energy and industrial products in the United States, Canada, and internationally. It offers consumable maintenance, repair, and operating supplies; and pipes, valves, fittings, flanges, gaskets, fasteners, electrical products, instrumentations, artificial lift, pumping solutions, valve actuation and modular process, measurement and control equipment, process equipment, pumps, OEM parts, coatings, mill supplies, and safety supplies, as well as provides application systems, work processes, parts integration, optimization solutions, and after-sales support services.

