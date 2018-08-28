On The Beach Group (OTB) Given Buy Rating at Peel Hunt

On The Beach Group (LON:OTB)‘s stock had its “buy” rating reaffirmed by stock analysts at Peel Hunt in a report issued on Tuesday.

Other equities research analysts also recently issued research reports about the company. Numis Securities downgraded On The Beach Group to an “add” rating and set a GBX 663 ($8.55) price target on the stock. in a research report on Thursday, May 10th. Berenberg Bank increased their price target on On The Beach Group from GBX 600 ($7.74) to GBX 630 ($8.13) and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, August 23rd.

On The Beach Group has a 12-month low of GBX 3.95 ($0.05) and a 12-month high of GBX 600 ($7.74).

On The Beach Group Company Profile

On the Beach Group plc operates as an online retailer of package holidays to short-haul beach holidays under the On the Beach brand name. The company provides its services through onthebeach.co.uk, sunshine.co.uk, and onthebeachtransfers.co.uk Websites in the United Kingdom. It also provides its services through eBeach.se Website in Sweden, as well as through eBeach.no Website in Norway.

