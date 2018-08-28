ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Position Increased by State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System

State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System increased its position in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 95.4% during the second quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 52,895 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after buying an additional 25,830 shares during the period. State Board of Administration of Florida Retirement System owned 0.10% of ONE Gas worth $3,953,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Millennium Management LLC increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 185.2% in the fourth quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 20,107 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $1,473,000 after purchasing an additional 13,057 shares during the last quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 17.1% in the first quarter. Albert D Mason Inc. now owns 13,600 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $898,000 after purchasing an additional 1,990 shares during the last quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 82.3% in the first quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 178,629 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $11,793,000 after purchasing an additional 80,651 shares during the last quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. increased its holdings in ONE Gas by 13.5% in the first quarter. Duff & Phelps Investment Management Co. now owns 613,570 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $40,508,000 after purchasing an additional 73,165 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackay Shields LLC bought a new stake in ONE Gas in the first quarter valued at about $386,000. 74.23% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of research firms recently commented on OGS. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Monday, July 16th. Zacks Investment Research upgraded ONE Gas from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $83.00 price objective for the company in a report on Friday, June 22nd. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group reiterated a “$75.39” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a report on Wednesday, July 18th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the stock. The company currently has an average rating of “Sell” and an average price target of $73.40.

NYSE OGS opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. The stock has a market capitalization of $4.15 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.76, a P/E/G ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a quick ratio of 0.36, a current ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44. ONE Gas Inc has a 12 month low of $62.20 and a 12 month high of $80.69.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last released its quarterly earnings data on Monday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. The business had revenue of $292.52 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $275.30 million. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.80%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.39 earnings per share. equities research analysts predict that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be issued a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.35%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 62.37%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

