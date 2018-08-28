ONE Gas Inc (OGS) Stake Boosted by Chicago Equity Partners LLC

Chicago Equity Partners LLC grew its stake in shares of ONE Gas Inc (NYSE:OGS) by 38.6% during the 2nd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 105,195 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 29,275 shares during the quarter. Chicago Equity Partners LLC owned about 0.20% of ONE Gas worth $7,862,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 2.3% in the 2nd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 6,006,477 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $448,926,000 after purchasing an additional 132,617 shares in the last quarter. OMERS ADMINISTRATION Corp purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $972,000. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. boosted its position in ONE Gas by 65.9% in the 2nd quarter. Carillon Tower Advisers Inc. now owns 266,506 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $19,919,000 after purchasing an additional 105,825 shares in the last quarter. GSA Capital Partners LLP purchased a new stake in ONE Gas in the 2nd quarter worth approximately $756,000. Finally, Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in ONE Gas by 4.9% in the 2nd quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 45,032 shares of the utilities provider’s stock worth $3,366,000 after purchasing an additional 2,115 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 74.23% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on OGS. Jefferies Financial Group restated a “$75.39” rating and issued a $67.00 price objective on shares of ONE Gas in a research report on Wednesday, July 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their price objective on ONE Gas from $70.00 to $76.00 and gave the stock an “underweight” rating in a research report on Monday, July 16th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research lowered ONE Gas from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, June 26th. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and two have assigned a hold rating to the company’s stock. ONE Gas has an average rating of “Sell” and a consensus price target of $73.40.

Shares of NYSE:OGS opened at $78.15 on Tuesday. ONE Gas Inc has a 1 year low of $62.20 and a 1 year high of $80.69. The company has a market cap of $4.15 billion, a PE ratio of 26.49, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.27 and a beta of 0.18. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.44, a quick ratio of 0.36 and a current ratio of 0.47.

ONE Gas (NYSE:OGS) last announced its earnings results on Monday, July 30th. The utilities provider reported $0.39 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.32 by $0.07. ONE Gas had a return on equity of 8.85% and a net margin of 10.80%. The firm had revenue of $292.52 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $275.30 million. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.39 EPS. sell-side analysts expect that ONE Gas Inc will post 3.25 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 4th. Stockholders of record on Monday, August 13th will be given a dividend of $0.46 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, August 10th. This represents a $1.84 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.35%. ONE Gas’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.37%.

About ONE Gas

ONE Gas, Inc operates as a regulated natural gas distribution utility company in the United States. The company operates through three divisions: Oklahoma Natural Gas, Kansas Gas Service, and Texas Gas Service. It serves residential, commercial, and industrial and transportation customers, as well as provides natural gas distribution services to wholesale and public authority customers.

