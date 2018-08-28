Opera Trading Capital Purchases Shares of 800 PVH Corp (PVH)

Opera Trading Capital purchased a new stake in PVH Corp (NYSE:PVH) during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund purchased 800 shares of the textile maker’s stock, valued at approximately $120,000.

A number of other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PVH. Amalgamated Bank increased its position in PVH by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Amalgamated Bank now owns 9,862 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,477,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. CIBC Asset Management Inc increased its position in PVH by 4.1% during the 2nd quarter. CIBC Asset Management Inc now owns 8,451 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $1,265,000 after purchasing an additional 333 shares during the period. Intrust Bank NA increased its position in PVH by 6.9% during the 1st quarter. Intrust Bank NA now owns 5,480 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $830,000 after purchasing an additional 355 shares during the period. Raymond James Trust N.A. increased its position in PVH by 22.9% during the 2nd quarter. Raymond James Trust N.A. now owns 2,005 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $300,000 after purchasing an additional 373 shares during the period. Finally, Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. increased its position in PVH by 3.1% during the 1st quarter. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. now owns 13,242 shares of the textile maker’s stock worth $2,005,000 after purchasing an additional 394 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 96.81% of the company’s stock.

In related news, CEO Francis K. Duane sold 16,475 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, June 5th. The stock was sold at an average price of $160.00, for a total value of $2,636,000.00. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link. Also, EVP Mark D. Fischer sold 3,300 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, June 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $166.08, for a total value of $548,064.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders sold 20,875 shares of company stock worth $3,364,739. Insiders own 1.00% of the company’s stock.

PVH opened at $154.66 on Tuesday. The company has a market capitalization of $11.91 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.48, a PEG ratio of 1.32 and a beta of 0.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.54, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a current ratio of 1.76. PVH Corp has a 1-year low of $120.91 and a 1-year high of $169.22.

PVH (NYSE:PVH) last released its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, May 30th. The textile maker reported $2.36 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.25 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $2.31 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.28 billion. PVH had a return on equity of 12.66% and a net margin of 7.00%. The company’s revenue was up 16.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.65 EPS. equities research analysts forecast that PVH Corp will post 9.18 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, September 25th. Investors of record on Wednesday, August 29th will be issued a $0.0375 dividend. This represents a $0.15 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.10%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, August 28th. PVH’s dividend payout ratio is currently 1.89%.

Several equities analysts have issued reports on the company. Citigroup boosted their target price on PVH from $179.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 15th. Telsey Advisory Group boosted their target price on PVH from $170.00 to $185.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Buckingham Research boosted their target price on PVH from $187.00 to $188.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Friday, June 1st. Barclays reiterated a “buy” rating and set a $187.00 target price on shares of PVH in a research report on Monday, April 30th. Finally, Piper Jaffray Companies set a $174.00 target price on PVH and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, May 31st. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and thirteen have given a buy rating to the company. The company has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $171.16.

PVH Corp. operates as an apparel company in North America and internationally. The company operates through six segments: Calvin Klein North America, Calvin Klein International, Tommy Hilfiger North America, Tommy Hilfiger International, Heritage Brands Wholesale, and Heritage Brands Retail. It designs, markets, and retails men's and women's apparel and accessories, including branded dress shirts, dresses, suits, neckwear, sportswear, jeans wear, performance and intimate apparel, underwear, swimwear, swim products, handbags, luggage products, footwear, golf apparel, sleepwear and loungewear, eyewear and fragrances, cosmetics, skincare products and toiletries, socks and tights, jewelry, watches, outerwear, small leather goods, and furnishings, as well as other related products.

