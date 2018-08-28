Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. Has $17.45 Million Stake in Travelers Companies Inc (TRV)

Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc. reduced its stake in Travelers Companies Inc (NYSE:TRV) by 2.7% in the second quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 142,662 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after selling 3,905 shares during the period. Oppenheimer Asset Management Inc.’s holdings in Travelers Companies were worth $17,454,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

Other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Squar Milner Financial Services LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $100,000. Landaas & Co. WI ADV bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $108,000. Acadian Asset Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $112,000. American National Bank bought a new position in shares of Travelers Companies in the second quarter worth $117,000. Finally, Summit Trail Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Travelers Companies by 13,364.7% in the first quarter. Summit Trail Advisors LLC now owns 121,182 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $121,000 after acquiring an additional 120,282 shares during the period. 79.01% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

In other Travelers Companies news, Vice Chairman Jay S. Benet sold 8,876 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, August 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $132.00, for a total transaction of $1,171,632.00. Following the sale, the insider now owns 94,176 shares in the company, valued at $12,431,232. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, EVP Andy F. Bessette sold 8,892 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, August 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $130.78, for a total value of $1,162,895.76. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 10,551 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,379,859.78. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Company insiders own 0.80% of the company’s stock.

NYSE TRV opened at $131.89 on Tuesday. Travelers Companies Inc has a twelve month low of $113.76 and a twelve month high of $150.55. The company has a current ratio of 0.38, a quick ratio of 0.38 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. The stock has a market cap of $34.94 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 18.12, a PEG ratio of 1.03 and a beta of 1.28.

Travelers Companies (NYSE:TRV) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, July 19th. The insurance provider reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $2.43 by ($0.62). Travelers Companies had a net margin of 6.89% and a return on equity of 8.84%. The firm had revenue of $7.44 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.35 billion. analysts predict that Travelers Companies Inc will post 9.95 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, September 28th. Shareholders of record on Monday, September 10th will be given a dividend of $0.77 per share. The ex-dividend date is Friday, September 7th. This represents a $3.08 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.34%. Travelers Companies’s payout ratio is 42.31%.

Several research firms recently issued reports on TRV. Citigroup dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $159.00 to $155.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, May 1st. Wells Fargo & Co reissued a “hold” rating and set a $142.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Thursday, May 24th. ValuEngine lowered Travelers Companies from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Monday, June 18th. Barclays dropped their price objective on Travelers Companies from $140.00 to $135.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Monday, July 9th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reissued a “hold” rating and set a $130.00 price objective on shares of Travelers Companies in a research note on Friday, July 13th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. The company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $137.81.

The Travelers Companies, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides a range of commercial and personal property, and casualty insurance products and services to businesses, government units, associations, and individuals in the United states and internationally. The company operates through three segments: Business Insurance, Bond & Specialty Insurance, and Personal Insurance.

