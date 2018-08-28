Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $5.84 Million Holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (DGX)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. cut its holdings in Quest Diagnostics Inc (NYSE:DGX) by 10.8% during the second quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 53,091 shares of the medical research company’s stock after selling 6,397 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Quest Diagnostics were worth $5,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the business. Levin Capital Strategies L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Quest Diagnostics during the first quarter worth about $301,000. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 360.8% during the second quarter. Mitsubishi UFJ Asset Management UK Ltd. now owns 36,400 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $4,046,000 after purchasing an additional 28,500 shares during the last quarter. Comerica Bank grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 43.6% during the second quarter. Comerica Bank now owns 48,617 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $5,545,000 after purchasing an additional 14,766 shares during the last quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 13.9% during the second quarter. Piedmont Investment Advisors LLC now owns 7,883 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $867,000 after purchasing an additional 963 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas grew its holdings in shares of Quest Diagnostics by 70.9% during the second quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 322,348 shares of the medical research company’s stock worth $35,439,000 after purchasing an additional 133,774 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 86.23% of the company’s stock.

In other Quest Diagnostics news, SVP Everett Cunningham sold 40,328 shares of Quest Diagnostics stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, July 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.00, for a total value of $4,516,736.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 78,589 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $8,801,968. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. 1.79% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

DGX has been the topic of several research reports. Mizuho reaffirmed a “buy” rating on shares of Quest Diagnostics in a report on Friday, May 25th. Deutsche Bank lowered Quest Diagnostics from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $108.00 price objective on the stock. in a report on Wednesday, June 27th. Evercore ISI raised Quest Diagnostics from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $103.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, July 10th. Morgan Stanley raised Quest Diagnostics from an “equal weight” rating to an “overweight” rating and set a $120.00 price target on the stock in a report on Tuesday, May 29th. Finally, William Blair raised Quest Diagnostics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, June 8th. Twelve investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. The stock has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $110.00.

NYSE DGX opened at $110.39 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.65, a quick ratio of 1.05 and a current ratio of 1.12. Quest Diagnostics Inc has a 52-week low of $90.10 and a 52-week high of $116.49. The stock has a market cap of $15.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 20.44, a P/E/G ratio of 2.10 and a beta of 0.73.

Quest Diagnostics (NYSE:DGX) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, July 24th. The medical research company reported $1.75 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the Zacks’ consensus estimate of $1.76 by ($0.01). Quest Diagnostics had a net margin of 10.56% and a return on equity of 15.45%. The business had revenue of $1.92 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.95 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $1.55 EPS. Quest Diagnostics’s revenue for the quarter was up 3.0% compared to the same quarter last year. analysts predict that Quest Diagnostics Inc will post 6.59 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, October 22nd. Shareholders of record on Friday, October 5th will be issued a $0.50 dividend. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.81%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, October 4th. Quest Diagnostics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 37.04%.

Quest Diagnostics Company Profile

Quest Diagnostics Incorporated provides diagnostic testing information and services in the United States and internationally. The company's Diagnostic Information Services business segment develops and delivers diagnostic testing information and services, such as routine testing, non-routine and advanced clinical testing, gene-based and esoteric testing, anatomic pathology, and other diagnostic information services.

