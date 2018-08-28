Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. Has $6.45 Million Stake in Metlife Inc (MET)

Oppenheimer & Co. Inc. decreased its holdings in shares of Metlife Inc (NYSE:MET) by 4.3% during the 2nd quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The firm owned 147,892 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 6,589 shares during the period. Oppenheimer & Co. Inc.’s holdings in Metlife were worth $6,448,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. grew its stake in Metlife by 0.9% in the 2nd quarter. Ferguson Wellman Capital Management Inc. now owns 267,375 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $11,657,000 after buying an additional 2,484 shares during the last quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC grew its stake in Metlife by 24.3% in the 2nd quarter. Sawtooth Solutions LLC now owns 34,350 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,498,000 after buying an additional 6,710 shares during the last quarter. Tibra Equities Europe Ltd acquired a new position in Metlife in the 2nd quarter valued at $3,444,000. GAM Holding AG grew its stake in Metlife by 56.9% in the 2nd quarter. GAM Holding AG now owns 60,205 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $2,625,000 after buying an additional 21,825 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Cumberland Partners Ltd grew its stake in Metlife by 12.2% in the 2nd quarter. Cumberland Partners Ltd now owns 245,510 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $10,704,000 after buying an additional 26,710 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 77.46% of the company’s stock.

Shares of Metlife stock opened at $47.06 on Tuesday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 0.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.29. Metlife Inc has a fifty-two week low of $43.09 and a fifty-two week high of $55.91. The firm has a market capitalization of $46.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 10.46, a P/E/G ratio of 0.71 and a beta of 1.23.

Metlife (NYSE:MET) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, August 1st. The financial services provider reported $1.30 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.17 by $0.13. Metlife had a net margin of 6.12% and a return on equity of 9.17%. The firm had revenue of $21.22 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $15.65 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $1.04 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 36.8% on a year-over-year basis. equities research analysts expect that Metlife Inc will post 5.22 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Metlife announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, May 22nd that authorizes the company to repurchase $1.50 billion in shares. This repurchase authorization authorizes the financial services provider to purchase up to 3.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, September 13th. Shareholders of record on Monday, August 6th will be issued a $0.42 dividend. This represents a $1.68 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.57%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, August 3rd. Metlife’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 37.33%.

In other Metlife news, Chairman Steven A. Kandarian sold 85,683 shares of the stock in a transaction on Tuesday, August 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $46.93, for a total value of $4,021,103.19. Following the completion of the sale, the chairman now directly owns 585,005 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $27,454,284.65. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. 0.34% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of research analysts recently issued reports on MET shares. Zacks Investment Research lowered shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, August 9th. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Metlife from $60.00 to $57.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, July 9th. ValuEngine lowered shares of Metlife from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a research note on Saturday, June 2nd. Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Metlife from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and raised their target price for the company from $55.91 to $61.00 in a research note on Monday, June 4th. Finally, Sandler O’Neill reiterated a “hold” rating and issued a $50.00 target price on shares of Metlife in a research note on Thursday, August 2nd. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have assigned a hold rating and seven have assigned a buy rating to the company. The stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

Metlife Company Profile

MetLife, Inc engages in the insurance, annuities, employee benefits, and asset management businesses. It operates through five segments: U.S.; Asia; Latin America; Europe, the Middle East and Africa; and MetLife Holdings. The company offers life, dental, group short- and long-term disability, individual disability, accidental death and dismemberment, vision, and accident and health coverages, as well as prepaid legal plans; administrative services-only arrangements to employers; and stable value products, including general and separate account guaranteed interest contracts, and private floating rate funding agreements.

